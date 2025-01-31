@Hadden89 Thank you for your concise, clear reply. Thanks also for the link to the long thread on this topic, a lot of which is over my head. People have been asking for this import function for several years and Vivaldi has not delivered.

I spent ten to fifteen minutes searching Vivaldi Help from my iPad for information about this issue. Anytime I included iPad in the search terms I got zero hits. If I removed iPad from the search terms I got tons of hits for items having nothing to do with the problem I was asking about. I finally searched the single terms iPadOS (zero hits) and iPad (12 hits).

I concluded that either no one is using Vivaldi on an iPad or no one who is using it has any questions.

I'll settle for Safari for my limited purposes on the iPad. It's worked well enough for 7 years and works much much better on my new iPad Pro.