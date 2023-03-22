Ahem... yeah.. I'm adding to this. I have a bit of an emergency. Somehow all of my bookmarks are gone. Just vanished. I'm left with two folders and a handful of old bookmarks, all of which resemble what I had on my laptop. So it looks like Vivaldi synced my desktop with my laptop after I logged in to my laptop last, and instead of importing all of my desktop bookmarks, it erased them to match what is on my laptop!

This is amazingly gutwrentching. I've been working on my bookmarks.. their structure and everything for months... I need them because I have so many things I have to multitask with online. There are resources I need that took SO LONG to find... the right kind and most valuable... in short, I've worked really hard on them like never before and spent hours and hours putting them together and organizing them to help keep me organized.

I don't know why or understand why it would delete them all in favor of my laptop which I've barely used lately! If anyone could explain to me how to keep that from happening I'd really appreciate it.

So the only good news here is that I checked my phone to see if it happened to keep them.. and THEY ARE ALL THERE, THANK BOB!

So it's imperative that I can export or save them from my phone some how! Does anyone know? I'm afraid to sync anything! What if they get erased?!