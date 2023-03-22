Import and export bookmarks
you could add an option to import and export html bookmarks similar to what kiwi browser has.
@Neon99
This is already an option.
Go to the VivaldiMenu → File → Import / Export Bookmarks
You can read more about bookmarks in Vivaldi here: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/bookmarks/
@nomadic In the desktop version it is, but in the android version I don't see that option.
@Neon99 Sorry, you are correct. I didn't see which section this was posted under.
I also need import export in Android versiom
SailorBruce
@Borjaf84 I'd also like to suggest enabling bookmarks import/export via html file in Android version.
Agree!
Sync frequently fails to completely update bookmarks from Mobile to Desktop and vice versa. I would love the ability to EXPORT bookmarks from Android Mobile to an html text file, email it to myself, and IMPORT to the desktop version. (Or Vice Versa). Depending on Sync is futile.
Unless you could add a feature to FORCE bookmarks to be loaded from device to device.
JaidenLeid
Ahem... yeah.. I'm adding to this. I have a bit of an emergency. Somehow all of my bookmarks are gone. Just vanished. I'm left with two folders and a handful of old bookmarks, all of which resemble what I had on my laptop. So it looks like Vivaldi synced my desktop with my laptop after I logged in to my laptop last, and instead of importing all of my desktop bookmarks, it erased them to match what is on my laptop!
This is amazingly gutwrentching. I've been working on my bookmarks.. their structure and everything for months... I need them because I have so many things I have to multitask with online. There are resources I need that took SO LONG to find... the right kind and most valuable... in short, I've worked really hard on them like never before and spent hours and hours putting them together and organizing them to help keep me organized.
I don't know why or understand why it would delete them all in favor of my laptop which I've barely used lately! If anyone could explain to me how to keep that from happening I'd really appreciate it.
So the only good news here is that I checked my phone to see if it happened to keep them.. and THEY ARE ALL THERE, THANK BOB!
So it's imperative that I can export or save them from my phone some how! Does anyone know? I'm afraid to sync anything! What if they get erased?!
mib2berlin
@jaidenleid
Hi, this would be a strange error as Vivaldi sync is additive, it is sometimes much harder to delete something from several sycned devices.
You cant export bookmarks from Vivaldi for Android, except the phone is rooted maybe.
On the device with the lost bookmarks you can check your profile folder "Default", the path in published in the menu Help > About.
There are two files bookmarks and bookmarks.bak, copy the file bookmarks to a save place, delete the file bookmarks and rename the .bak to bookmarks.
It should be absolute save to sync your Android device without loose anything but I understand your problem.
To make it more save, close all running Vivaldi instances on all devices, start Vivaldi on Android.
Start sync, reset remote data from your Android device, change the encryption password.
If you reset the remote data from the "Working" system and sync again the data from this device is stored on the Vivaldi sync server.
The password change is needed because all other devices are automatically logout of sync and you have to restart sync. This load the data from the server.
More more save, logout of sync on the Android device before you start Vivaldi on another device.
Block of text but it is a bit complicated.
Cheers, mib
The import/export of bookmarks via sync is a mess. Sync isn't properly running for hours already.
Self deleting bookmarks are bad enough - happened to me a couple of times, not even to be found in the bin then - but no option to get them back when sync isn't working? Sync is a double-edged sword anyway that I never liked, but today it's a joke.
As sophisticated as Vivaldi is, a browser with tons of useful features (and some not so much like the Vivaldi game) without a html-file to manually import/export bookmarks seems to be lacking something really important, something that should have been implemented from the start, imho.
A few Android browsers got that straight, DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser for example, so simple there as I noticed today.
Sciamano72
Please add the feature to import/export bookmarks in Android Vivaldi browser.
Instead of wasting time on useless things like Vivaldia, it's time to add this simple but useful feature. Thank you
ALPHAQ9843
The snyc function is wonky it deleled my bookmarks. It will really help if the import and export fearure be implemented on android
Yes we need it please
Dear Vivaldi - Team
Please at least implement the import & export of very simple HTML bookmark files.
This is very needed! Not just for flexibility - but also to be able to transfer bookmarks at all for users without a Vivaldi Account.
…Because a free product that's somehow still dependent on an external service isn't that free after all when it comes to user freedom.
-
@NA0341 Vivaldi already imports and exports bookmarks.
Again: This is a feature request for the mobile version which does not support the import or export of bookmarks.
-
@NA0341 Ah.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
ChrisOfBristol
This was asked for 3 years ago. Nothing yet. It ain't going to happen. They want your data. They suggest using sync - that is very complicated and means uploading all your data. I don't want ALL the same bookmarks on both devices anyway. They also want to make it hard for you to switch to another browser.
The only way for me to overcome this is to email a list of mobile bookmarks to my PC, then stop using Vivaldi on my mobile, then probably on my PC too so I can use the same browser on both.