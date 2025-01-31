Unsolved Give Navigation bar "Background Style" like widgets
-
Right now the navigation bar is an ugly screen-wide blight on the gorgeousness we can configure the browser with. (see below)
It has not received many cosmetic updates in a long time, and would do well with being able to set the background style, so that it matches with the widgets on the new, lovely dashboard, but also to show off my pretty wallpapers.
make it like widgets with this option (see below:)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KeivMIIC
Hi, you can do this with a few lines of CSS code.
/**********Startpage transparent*******/ .startpage-navigation { background-color: #111; opacity: 0.4; min-height: 30px !important; }
Information how to add it to Vivaldi:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1