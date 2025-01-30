@DoctorG

But the idea is really interesting.

It is not a question of whether the idea is interesting or not. It is about being reasonable.

On the other hand, if Gorhill has not included it during his 11 years of development, it will be for one of three reasons:

1.- Because it is extremely complex.

2.- Does not make sense.

3.- Because it can be done by the Log of uBO:

It is not necessary to make a complete exception to the list of filter that is blocking something.

It is enough to make an exception to the specific filter in that list that is causing the problem:

In this case EasyPrivacy filter list is blocking something.

Exception: