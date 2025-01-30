Disable a particular filter list per-site
In case a troublesome filter list is breaking a site you should be able to make a per-site exception for it.
Filter lists that are currently being used on the site should be detected and shown to the user.
barbudo2005
Nor does uBO have that function directly. Don't ask for the impossible.
Be reasonable.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@barbudo2005 But the idea is really interesting.
We do not need to know if developer team can add such feature.
@barbudo2005 It doesn't have to be a uBlock feature
barbudo2005
But the idea is really interesting.
It is not a question of whether the idea is interesting or not. It is about being reasonable.
On the other hand, if Gorhill has not included it during his 11 years of development, it will be for one of three reasons:
1.- Because it is extremely complex.
2.- Does not make sense.
3.- Because it can be done by the Log of uBO:
It is not necessary to make a complete exception to the list of filter that is blocking something.
It is enough to make an exception to the specific filter in that list that is causing the problem:
In this case
EasyPrivacyfilter list is blocking something.
Exception:
@aqqlqlql You can somewhat workaround this moving the default lists (albeit you can't truly act at list level).
Disable all the built-in lists (you can't move between tracker and ads section. Also can't be imported or removed).
If you want to keep them in the same block, you can skip the disable step. But the swap is suggested.
You need a mirror url - actually the original list url - to add them back where you want.
The import might throw some error. That's fine, not all the rules are supported (yet)
Sadly, a mirror of vivaldi partners list doesn't exist
Then just keep the not aggressive lists in the tracker blocking -- for example the basic easylist and the unbreak lists - plus maybe the antiadblocker lists (lowest chance of breaking things)
and move the more aggressive lists in the adblocker list -- for example cookie warning blocker and annoyance/privacy/social blockers and the tracker lists (which are prone to break sites)
This way you can have a basic blocking ( tracker only ) or a powerful blocking ( tracker and ads ) per site.
