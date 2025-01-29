introduction of recipients
Good evening, I have a problem with email. In a message I want to promote I can't enter the recipients from the contacts.
yojimbo274064400
Vivaldi's inbuilt email client lacks the functionality to select more than one email address when composing a message from Contacts (AFAICS). Consider posting a request for this feature here, Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum
FYI: when composing a message in Vivaldi's:
webmail client, select the highlighted icon shown below to right of addressable fields
inbuilt browser email client, press
Space-barkey to show drop list of email addresses from Contacts and scroll to locate contact or type to search. For example, typing
doeshows the 2 entries in Contacts, as shown below:
