Hi - this morning upon logging into my Fedora box (running Asahi fedora remix on an m2 Macbook, so it's a bit weird) Vivaldi crashes shortly after launch with an SELinux alert.

This behaviour occurs regardless of installation from repositories or FlatPak, and regardless of deleting all settings. It is slightly different with FlatPak in that I get an "oops, Vivaldi crashed" alert along with the SELinux one. Reboots don't fix it.

The text from SELinux is:

SELinux is preventing systemd-coredum from using the sys_admin capability. ***** Plugin catchall (100. confidence) suggests ************************** If you believe that systemd-coredum should have the sys_admin capability by default. Then you should report this as a bug. You can generate a local policy module to allow this access. Do allow this access for now by executing: # ausearch -c 'systemd-coredum' --raw | audit2allow -M my-systemdcoredum # semodule -X 300 -i my-systemdcoredum.pp Additional Information: Source Context system_u:system_r:systemd_coredump_t:s0 Target Context system_u:system_r:systemd_coredump_t:s0 Target Objects Unknown [ capability ] Source systemd-coredum Source Path systemd-coredum Port <Unknown> Host AsahiSuperDry Source RPM Packages Target RPM Packages SELinux Policy RPM selinux-policy-targeted-41.28-1.fc41.noarch Local Policy RPM selinux-policy-targeted-41.28-1.fc41.noarch Selinux Enabled True Policy Type targeted Enforcing Mode Enforcing Host Name AsahiSuperDry Platform Linux AsahiSuperDry 6.12.10-400.asahi.fc41.aarch64+16k #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Sat Jan 18 23:58:31 UTC 2025 aarch64 Alert Count 2 First Seen 2025-01-26 11:04:25 AEDT Last Seen 2025-01-26 11:11:26 AEDT Local ID 9f5e8da7-e931-4185-a818-01db8bb07ee2 Raw Audit Messages type=AVC msg=audit(1737850286.374:623): avc: denied { sys_admin } for pid=9772 comm="systemd-coredum" capability=21 scontext=system_u:system_r:systemd_coredump_t:s0 tcontext=system_u:system_r:systemd_coredump_t:s0 tclass=capability permissive=0 Hash: systemd-coredum,systemd_coredump_t,systemd_coredump_t,capability,sys_admin

It's a new error that seems to have come out of nowhere — it happened before I updated Fedora this morning. I've had a hunt around the forums and haven't managed to find anything directly on point.