Crash after browser start
After updating to the latest version of the browser, it just crashes after some seconds. Anyone has an idea? I am on a raspberry pi (os)
uname -a Linux raspberrypi 6.6.62+rpt-rpi-2712 #1 SMP PREEMPT Debian 1:6.6.62-1+rpt1 (2024-11-25) aarch64 GNU/Linux
/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi --disable-gpu --disable-extensions --disable-mail [9078:9078:0123/144722.310207:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.310830:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.311225:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.311341:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.311612:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.311693:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.311921:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.311997:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.312159:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.312227:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.312380:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.312484:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.312621:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.312833:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315204:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315300:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315418:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315492:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315602:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315660:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315782:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315850:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.315955:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.316009:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.316117:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.316171:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.316285:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9078:0123/144722.316337:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(262)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [9031:9031:0123/144723.828717:ERROR:CONSOLE(253)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (253) [9031:9061:0123/144729.410256:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [0123/144734.361286:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/maels/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/e956c566-17bb-4267-aead-59cb022c8b14: No such file or directory (2) [9078:9159:0123/144734.422093:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(357)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [9078:9159:0123/144734.422320:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(357)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [9078:9159:0123/144734.422493:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(357)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [9078:9159:0123/144734.422604:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(357)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [9078:9159:0123/144734.507050:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(357)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [9031:9031:0123/144734.512052:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(53)] UI Process abnormally terminates with status 3 after running for 13.3572 seconds! [9031:9031:0123/144734.626296:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(84)] Quiting Vivaldi
Same thing:
ERROR:CONSOLE(253)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (253)
How have you installed Vivaldi? Distro package manager, AppImage, Flatpak, Snap?
@OrbitalMartian Distro package manager (apt)
@maels Ok, I’m guessing that you followed this guide?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/raspberry-pi/
It could be that you need to increase swap space.
I'm experiencing the same thing. Installed from package that was downloaded from vivaldi.com and then after updating to the latest version it keeps closing after a few seconds after opening.
$ uname -a
Linux mx 6.6.63-v8-16k+ #1824 SMP PREEMPT Tue Dec 3 13:01:07 GMT 2024 aarch64 GNU/Linux
[CODE]System:
Kernel: 6.6.63-v8-16k++ arch: aarch64 bits: 64 compiler: N/A parameters: reboot=w
coherent_pool=1M 8250.nr_uarts=1 pci=pcie_bus_safe cgroup_disable=memory
numa_policy=interleave numa=fake=8 system_heap.max_order=0 smsc95xx.macaddr=2C:CF:67:27:77:1A
vc_mem.mem_base=0x3fc00000 vc_mem.mem_size=0x40000000 console=ttyAMA10,115200 console=tty1
root=PARTUUID=4f3d088a-02 rootfstype=ext4 fsck.repair=yes splash rootwait quiet
plymouth.ignore-serial-consoles
Desktop: KDE Plasma v: 5.27.5 tk: Qt v: 5.15.8 wm: kwin_x11 vt: 7 dm: LightDM v: 1.26.0
Distro: MX-23.5_rpi_arm64 Libretto January 21 2024 base: Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm)
Machine:
Type: ARM System: Raspberry Pi 5 Model B Rev 1.0 details: N/A rev: d04170 serial: <filter>
CPU:
Info: model: N/A variant: cortex-a76 bits: 64 type: MCP arch: ARMv8 family: 8 model-id: 4
stepping: 1
Topology: cpus: 1x cores: 4 smt: <unsupported> cache: L1: 512 KiB desc: d-4x64 KiB; i-4x64 KiB
L2: 2 MiB desc: 4x512 KiB L3: 2 MiB desc: 1x2 MiB
Speed (MHz): avg: 3000 max: 3000 scaling: driver: cpufreq-dt governor: ondemand cores: 1: 3000
2: 3000 3: 3000 4: 3000 bogomips: 432
Features: Use -f option to see features
Vulnerabilities:
Type: gather_data_sampling status: Not affected
Type: itlb_multihit status: Not affected
Type: l1tf status: Not affected
Type: mds status: Not affected
Type: meltdown status: Not affected
Type: mmio_stale_data status: Not affected
Type: reg_file_data_sampling status: Not affected
Type: retbleed status: Not affected
Type: spec_rstack_overflow status: Not affected
Type: spec_store_bypass mitigation: Speculative Store Bypass disabled via prctl
Type: spectre_v1 mitigation: __user pointer sanitization
Type: spectre_v2 mitigation: CSV2, BHB
Type: srbds status: Not affected
Type: tsx_async_abort status: Not affected
Graphics:
Device-1: bcm2712-hdmi0 driver: vc4_hdmi v: N/A bus-ID: N/A chip-ID: brcm:107c701400
class-ID: hdmi
Device-2: bcm2712-hdmi1 driver: vc4_hdmi v: N/A bus-ID: N/A chip-ID: brcm:107c706400
class-ID: hdmi
Display: x11 server: X.Org v: 1.21.1.7 with: Xwayland v: 22.1.9 compositor: kwin_x11 driver: X:
loaded: modesetting unloaded: fbdev dri: vc4
gpu: vc4-drm,vc4_crtc,vc4_dpi,vc4_dsi,vc4_firmware_kms,vc4_hdmi,vc4_hvs,vc4_txp,vc4_v3d,vc4_vec
display-ID: :0 screens: 1
Screen-1: 0 s-res: 1920x1080 s-dpi: 96 s-size: 508x285mm (20.00x11.22") s-diag: 582mm (22.93")
Monitor-1: HDMI-A-1 mapped: HDMI-1 model: Lenovo LEN T2424pA serial: <filter> built: 2016
res: 1920x1080 hz: 60 dpi: 93 gamma: 1.2 size: 527x296mm (20.75x11.65") diag: 604mm (23.8")
ratio: 16:9 modes: max: 1920x1080 min: 720x400
API: OpenGL v: 3.1 Mesa 23.2.1-1~bpo12+rpt3 renderer: V3D 7.1 direct-render: Yes
Audio:
Device-1: bcm2712-hdmi0 driver: vc4_hdmi bus-ID: N/A chip-ID: brcm:107c701400 class-ID: hdmi
Device-2: bcm2712-hdmi1 driver: vc4_hdmi bus-ID: N/A chip-ID: brcm:107c706400 class-ID: hdmi
Device-3: hifiberry-dacplus driver: snd_rpi_hifiberry_dacplus bus-ID: N/A
chip-ID: hifiberry:soc class-ID: sound
API: ALSA v: k6.6.63-v8-16k+ status: kernel-api tools: alsamixer,amixer
Server-1: PipeWire v: 1.2.4 status: active with: 1: pipewire-pulse status: active
2: wireplumber status: active tools: pw-cat,pw-cli,wpctl
Server-2: PulseAudio v: 16.1 status: off (using pipewire-pulse) tools: pacat,pactl,pavucontrol
Network:
Device-1: Raspberry Pi RP1 PCIe 2.0 South Bridge driver: rp1 v: kernel port: N/A
bus-ID: 0001:01:00.0 chip-ID: 1de4:0001 class-ID: 0200
IF: wlan0 state: down mac: <filter>
IF-ID-1: eth0 state: up speed: 1000 Mbps duplex: full mac: <filter>
Bluetooth:
Device-1: bcm7271-uart driver: bcm7271_uart bus-ID: N/A chip-ID: brcm:107d50c000 class-ID: serial
Report: hciconfig ID: hci0 rfk-id: 0 state: up address: <filter> bt-v: 3.0 lmp-v: 5.0
sub-v: 6119 hci-v: 5.0 rev: 17e
Info: acl-mtu: 1021:8 sco-mtu: 64:1 link-policy: rswitch sniff link-mode: peripheral accept
service-classes: rendering, capturing, object transfer, audio, telephony
Device-2: bcm7271-uart driver: N/A bus-ID: N/A chip-ID: brcm:serial0 class-ID: serial
Drives:
Local Storage: total: 523.71 GiB used: 410.07 GiB (78.3%)
ID-1: /dev/mmcblk0 maj-min: 179:0 type: Removable vendor: SanDisk model: SD64G size: 57.95 GiB
block-size: physical: 512 B logical: 512 B type: SSD serial: <filter> scheme: MBR
SMART Message: Unknown smartctl error. Unable to generate data.
SMART Message: Unable to run smartctl. Root privileges required.
ID-2: /dev/nvme0n1 maj-min: 259:0 vendor: PNY model: CS2140 500GB SSD size: 465.76 GiB
block-size: physical: 512 B logical: 512 B speed: 63.2 Gb/s lanes: 4 type: SSD serial: <filter>
rev: CS214320 temp: 34.9 C scheme: MBR
Partition:
ID-1: / raw-size: 465.26 GiB size: 456.89 GiB (98.20%) used: 410 GiB (89.7%) fs: ext4
dev: /dev/nvme0n1p2 maj-min: 259:2
Swap:
Kernel: swappiness: 15 (default 60) cache-pressure: 100 (default)
ID-1: swap-1 type: file size: 1024 MiB used: 0 KiB (0.0%) priority: -2 file: /var/swap
Sensors:
System Temperatures: cpu: 54.3 C mobo: N/A
Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A
Repos:
Packages: 2732 pm: dpkg pkgs: 2727 libs: 1493 tools: apt,apt-get,aptitude,nala,synaptic
pm: flatpak pkgs: 5
No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list
1: deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian.list
1: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm main contrib non-free non-free-firmware
2: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian-security/ bookworm-security main contrib non-free non-free-firmware
3: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates main contrib non-free non-free-firmware
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mx.list
1: deb [arch=arm64] http://mxrepo.com/mx/repo/ bookworm main non-free
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/raspi.list
1: deb http://archive.raspberrypi.com/debian/ bookworm main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
1: deb [arch=arm64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
Info:
Processes: 255 Uptime: 2h 49m Memory: 7.88 GiB used: 3.02 GiB (38.3%) gpu: 8 MiB Init: systemd
v: 252 target: graphical (5) default: graphical tool: systemctl Compilers: gcc: 12.2.0 alt: 12
Client: shell wrapper v: 5.2.15-release inxi: 3.3.26
Boot Mode: BIOS (legacy, CSM, MBR)[/CODE]
Never had a problem with it using 1gb of swap
same issue.
when will recover?
swap size=16G
@OrbitalMartian Yes, I followed that.
Also something new / strange is that at start Vivaldi now tries to open the default keyring, but crashes before I have the time to input the password. I also once managed to enter the password, but it still crashed.
Also tried to switch between window managers (X11 and Wayland) but it still crashes.
free -m total used free shared buff/cache available Mem: 8060 1279 5060 176 1978 6780 Swap: 2047 0 2047
Bug reported: VB-113312
I have a similar (probably same) issue on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 running on M1 MacBook with macOS 14.7.2
Issue started for me after Vivaldi upgrade. Unfortunately I did upgrade macOS around same time so can not say for sure if Vivaldi upgrade broke it or if macOS version also plays some role in this Bug...)
I often work with etherpads like https://yopad.eu/p/vivaldi_test and often when I try to search for a string on the page browser does lock up and I have to kill the process.
After starting it from a console I saw error which did bring me to this forum page:
$ /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi ... [0124/104604.020018:WARNING:crash_report_database_mac.mm(839)] Failed to read report metadata for /Users/didebuli/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Crashpad/pending/e90f00c1-1c17-47d4-84de-df505f8a8664.dmp [64017:259:0124/104605.901203:ERROR:CONSOLE(253)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (253) [64017:259:0124/104605.908458:ERROR:CONSOLE(253)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (253)
@maels , thank you for creating bug report. Is there a link on which we can check VB-113312 status?
I'm first time here and somehow can not find the bugtracker page
@didebuli I only got this "id". There seems to be no open bug tracker for vivaldi
donot resolve soon?
日本語いけるのかな？これバグというかオペレーションミスではないの？
Can it speak Japanese? Isn't this a bug or an operational mistake?
@maels I hope the devs can investigate the issue.
@didebuli said in Crash after browser start:
Is there a link on which we can check VB-113312 status
Bug tracker is not public.
Only for asking on bug status, no discussions ⇒ What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?
And you can ask me from time to time, as internal tester i have access to tracker.
@hiyamamo said in Crash after browser start:
Isn't this a bug
Yes, it is a bug.
This post is deleted!
Just confirming that I have the exact same issue as @didebuli on Linux after updating to 7.1.3570.39. Once a while when pressing Ctrl+F the browser freezes and I have to send a SIGKILL.
edit: not the same bug, see below
@pangolin Crash with Ctrl+F is a different reported and confirmed bug.