Label ordering and visibility does not affect menus
Don't know if it should be considered a bug but I'm of the opinion that context menus for labeling messages should reflect mail settings. At the moment both the right click menu and the toolbar bar menu show all labels alphabetically ordered and ignore mail settings. They also show the "default" labels separator.
The add labels and flags quick action should also have more visibility I think. Discovered the option in a forum thread.
The ordering and visibility options are a good step forward and alleviate some of the annoyances of the functionality.
See for example this thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101811/can-t-create-label/3?_=1737712399044
@Durtro said in Label ordering and visibility does not affect menus:
... context menus for labeling messages should reflect mail settings. At the moment both the right click menu and the toolbar bar menu show all labels alphabetically ordered and ignore mail settings. They also show the "default" labels separator.
I tend to agree that the user's settings for 'Mail Label Order and Visibility' should be universally applied so the items which the user doesn't want to display in the Panel's list of Labels should also be suppressed in those menus.
However, taking a step back - if a user deselects 'Flags' in the Mail Panel Order and Visibility settings should those menus suppress display of all flag-related options?
Similarly, should deselecting 'Labels' in Mail Panel Order and Visibility suppress all label-related options in those menus?
@Society those are some tricky questions but I do think some consistency should be used between the panel and the menus. The exception should be the message itself that already shows all applied labels on the headers but does not have any management capability.
My reasoning is that by hiding labels one's intention is to not act over those same labels and the menus are an example of that as is the quick action dialogue but there the mail settings are respected. Also, the option is always present on settings to restore previously hidden labels.
In my case I'm trying to minimize some label pollution I can't easily solve with vivaldi label management as is. Obviously that pollution does affect menus.
Some threads about the problems:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101811/can-t-create-label/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97685/default-labels-with-a-space-but-impossible-to-recreate-due-to-that-same-space/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/anyone-having-problems-with-labels-and-automatic-translations/
My opinion in this is in a way molded by my experience with the functionality but this simple new feature did help minimize the clutter on the mail panel, specially on my workplace vivaldi instance.
I would prefer more robust label management options with a clear separation of visuals/ui and imap labels so I could have more control of duplicates and so on.