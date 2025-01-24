@Society those are some tricky questions but I do think some consistency should be used between the panel and the menus. The exception should be the message itself that already shows all applied labels on the headers but does not have any management capability.

My reasoning is that by hiding labels one's intention is to not act over those same labels and the menus are an example of that as is the quick action dialogue but there the mail settings are respected. Also, the option is always present on settings to restore previously hidden labels.

In my case I'm trying to minimize some label pollution I can't easily solve with vivaldi label management as is. Obviously that pollution does affect menus.

Some threads about the problems:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101811/can-t-create-label/

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97685/default-labels-with-a-space-but-impossible-to-recreate-due-to-that-same-space/

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/anyone-having-problems-with-labels-and-automatic-translations/

My opinion in this is in a way molded by my experience with the functionality but this simple new feature did help minimize the clutter on the mail panel, specially on my workplace vivaldi instance.

I would prefer more robust label management options with a clear separation of visuals/ui and imap labels so I could have more control of duplicates and so on.