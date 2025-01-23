Hi Vivaldi Team

I really love the new dashboard and aded a website widget to it.

Very nice, but I wish I could make the widget even bigger, like in the mockup image below. (and have a checkbox to remove the scroll bar)

That would come in very handy.

Additionally it would be great, if it was possible to add speed dial tiles to the dashboard as well. So I could have one page for all my needs and everything in one place.

At the moment its the Speed Dial page OR the dashboard for new tabs.

I'm using Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS

All the best, Tom