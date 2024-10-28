More resizing options for dashboard
It would be nice if we had more options to resize widgets on the dashboard.
For example, rather that just the current single column and 1 or 2 rows per widget, we could have a widget span multiple columns and rows. Kind of like a grid you can resize and snap widgets to.
Would love this, currently the web page widget is hard to use as most sites are very small, like this:
A back button within the site widget would also be nice.
NichoUnited
@Johna123 First thing I was looking for! Start page tiles just not adequate spacing and additionally don't seem to be sorted alphabetically?
@Johna123 I have filed two related requests
VB-109804 [Dashboard] Add ability to have widgets 2 colums or all columns wide
and
VB-109939 [Dashboard] show full webpage together with other dashboard items
The latter is about dividing the dashboard into two halves, where one is regular widget area and the other is essentially a 2 units wide and 4 units tall webpage widget, which is big enough for a full webpage (ie my company's internal start page)
Agree with all the above. First thing I did was try to set some widgets showing web pages with status monitors + a support page with tickets. But they are all too wide to fit in the single-column widgets are currently restricted to.
If we could set them to span multiple columns and any height we could do some really cool things with the dashboard.