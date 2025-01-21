geolocation seems to not work
rorymobley83
i cant login to hulu.com. it says "we are unable to determine your location" - but i clicked on allow location. i double checked in site permissions and it's set to allow, but it doesnt work. so then i went to https://webbrowsertools.com/geolocation/ to test geolocation there, and that site also failed "Response was malformed". chrome works on both sites
@rorymobley83 Vivaldi uses OS geolocation.
Linux has no geolocation service.
Other browser producers like Google or Mozilla use their own, mostly non-free paid services for others.
@rorymobley83 deleted. I used wrong version.
Overriding the geolocation is not implemented at thsi time.
@DoctorG Is this Geolocation setting in a Soprano build because it isn't present on my RC-1 release candidate for Linux
@lfisk My fault. I used a old testing version from last year.
Darn, it would be a really nice feature to have. Don't have GPS on desktop and my ISP shows me ~400 miles away from my real location. I normally block location but would love to set it in the area where I normally buy groceries. Would save some extra work when I'm looking through the local stores inventory
Not so easy to override geolocation using opened Developer Tools.
Or easier use this (untested) extension Spoof Geolocation
rorymobley83
@DoctorG that extension worked for me! thanks
@rorymobley83 Good!
I have not tested package
geoclueto add a local geolocation service.
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/geoclue/geoclue/-/wikis/home
https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/t/128262/5
@DoctorG Thanks, looked it over (the extension) going to think about it for awhile. I try to avoid using extensions unless they are REALLY needed. Right now it is mostly a mild annoyance to me
I've used DevTools for this but it is painful to do
@DoctorG
@DoctorG I find geolocation in Linux, sometimes works, as sites try to find the location (or as close to it as possible) based on the IP address of the computer.
@edwardp Yes, sometimes, but not accurate, mostly such IP database shows location of internet dialin endpoint of VDSL or Cable connection.
Foe me in Germany that means 20-50 kilometers away from my real location.
@edwardp
@DoctorG My geolocation isn't 100% accurate either. I just checked it. Based on the IP address, it's 35.4 km / 22 miles away from here.
@edwardp My location here in Windows wasn't accurate either, until I found out how to set it in the OS. Though in my case it was only off by a few miles. A website pinpointed it as maybe 4 miles East of here, near the city reservoir - kind of a strange "middle of nowhere" answer, but only off a little.
@sgunhouse
@sgunhouse It could be the way the Internet provider issues the IP addresses, as well. My next door neighbor obviously has a different IP address and they're on a different net than I am.
As i know geolocation works by WiFi, Bluetooth and Internet Dialin Endpoint IP (in order of less accuracy).