sdtbluethink Supporters
I work differently with the tab bar depending on the situation. The tab bar is usually at the top, but I often need it quickly at the side.
Currently, I always have to go to the settings to customise it.
It would be great to have a button in the UI that switches between the set positions of the tab bar,
e.g. Top<>Left
Pesala Ambassador
@sdtbluethink In Settings, Keyboard, Tabs, you can assign shortcut to the four possible tab position.
You could create two command chains for Tabs Top and Tabs Left, and add buttons to the toolbar for each, but two buttons seems like an ugly solution.
sdtbluethink Supporters
@Pesala Thank you. This will probably be the interim solution for now. I set it up like this earlier.
chemistrelapse Supporters
@sdtbluethink Have you taken a look at mouse gestures? You can move the tab bar to the top, left, right and bottom with them. For instance, have right click swipe down and left and move the tab bar to the left immediately.