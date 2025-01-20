I like the fact that with the upcoming 7.1 Vivaldi release that's already in Vivaldi Snapshot we can choose Startpage over Google. The only issue I have with it that I have Group Speed Dial, the calendar for Sonarr, Google, and SearXNG as my startup pages and if I decide to do a search in the top search field it open in the tab I'm in instead of open a new tab. I have extensions for making sure if I click a link on an actual page I get a new tab and would like the same behavior from the search box.

If you're wonder why both Google and SearXNG it's cause I'm in the process of comparing their search results before I actually completely drop Google.