Good day.

I suggest adding the "Confirmation of opening a new tab" function to the settings (disabled by default).

Functionality:

When option turn on -

Every time the user opens a new tab, the browser will open a small window with a link to the site being opened and a request to confirm the opening.

There should also be a checkbox in this window "open this link in the future without confirmation".

(It should remember the exact address, letter for letter, and not just the domain or some part of the address)

Purpose:

Firstly - to prevent accidental opening of unwanted sites, as a result of accidentally clicking on an ad. (I think everyone has encountered this at least once).

Secondly - to prevent the opening of unwanted sites from external sources. (at a minimum, this will tell the user that he has problems, at a maximum, it will save him from unwanted sites).