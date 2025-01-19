Picture-In-Picture (PiP), Pop-out video size limitation
Hi Vivaldi Team,
I'm aware of this very old request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43309/picture-in-picture-pip-remove-max-size-limitation/13 where it was allegedly resolved.
Using Vivaldi now however has the size limitations again. Opera for example, not.
When using a 1440p monitor in portrait (1440x2560) it's just really weird to use Picture-In-Picture / PIP, the window cannot take up the whole width.
I have found a commit that's newer than what's mentioned in the discussions related to this in 2020.
https://chromiumdash.appspot.com/commit/67df4c338d22f5d9f3e16d7a9e78187eba17fcbb
If possible, please remove these restrictions.
Best regards
Pesala Ambassador
@Slyver The restriction was removed. The maximum size is now 80% instead of only 50%
thanks for bringing that up, yes, it's 80%.
The change probably re-introduced it at 80% as it was completely removed before that allegedly.
And that's still plenty of space wasted on a 1440p portrait.
We should strive for no limits
Pesala Ambassador
@Slyver If the video is fullscreen, what is the point of using pop-out video? Just watch the video in fullscreen mode.
Hmm, you don't seem to understand.
This is what 80% looks like, and improving this seems fairly easy and straightforward.
Adding on to that, pages often have persistent layouts around the video, you can Tampermonkey these, but even then there's the Vivaldi application frame. Being able to properly resize the Pop-Out fixes both immediately.