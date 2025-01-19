Hi Vivaldi Team,

I'm aware of this very old request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43309/picture-in-picture-pip-remove-max-size-limitation/13 where it was allegedly resolved.

Using Vivaldi now however has the size limitations again. Opera for example, not.

When using a 1440p monitor in portrait (1440x2560) it's just really weird to use Picture-In-Picture / PIP, the window cannot take up the whole width.

I have found a commit that's newer than what's mentioned in the discussions related to this in 2020.

https://chromiumdash.appspot.com/commit/67df4c338d22f5d9f3e16d7a9e78187eba17fcbb

If possible, please remove these restrictions.

Best regards