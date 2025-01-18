When viewing on mobile, there's no way to check at what time did I visit a particular page.

I just wanted to figure out when did I went to sleep last night - and I can't, because ya chose not to display dat! And theres even no way to view that at all, unless I go desktop and check synced history

Current state:

I understand that avoiding visual clutter is paramount here so I can image at least a few ways to approach this:

add subgroups of pages by hour (con: time data not precise enough)

include in bottom right row (con: looks meh, especially if clashes with a long domain name)

add a details view for a single entry, add some way to access it for a specific history entry (con - gotta either: change the (x) delete button into a menu, which is less convenient I guess or add a special case for the multi select tool (long press) so you can view details if just a single entry is selected - not that obvious)



