Display hour time of visit (hh:mm) in history
-
When viewing on mobile, there's no way to check at what time did I visit a particular page.
I just wanted to figure out when did I went to sleep last night - and I can't, because ya chose not to display dat! And theres even no way to view that at all, unless I go desktop and check synced history
Current state:
I understand that avoiding visual clutter is paramount here so I can image at least a few ways to approach this:
- add subgroups of pages by hour (con: time data not precise enough)
- include in bottom right row (con: looks meh, especially if clashes with a long domain name)
- add a details view for a single entry, add some way to access it for a specific history entry
- (con - gotta either:
- change the (x) delete button into a menu, which is less convenient I guess
- or add a special case for the multi select tool (long press) so you can view details if just a single entry is selected - not that obvious)
- (con - gotta either:
Similar thread I found, but 5yo and too broad in scope - https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/315859
-
@mbalc
It's a great offer!
Its Kiwi browser + Better history extension:
That's how you can do well. But I would also add a (auto-)collapse function for records coming in a row from the same domain.
And with longtap clarification for a particular line - full url, it can be copied.
Here's to taking that interface and completely, completely transferring it to Vivaldi!
And it all works fine on mobile!
So it's humanly possible!