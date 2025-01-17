Mouse Gestures on M3 Mac
So, I've waited for a couple of updates now, if it will come back working, but so far no luck.
It seems that for a couple of months, for me Mouse gestures on the trackpad are not working. Even though I have made sure they are activated in the settings (and even doing the turn off and on dance) the only thing that happens, when I activate the secondary click and hold down, the context menu opens immediatly, and I cannot draw my gesture.
I have checke also with another M2 Mac but its the same.
Systen is the latest Sequioa.
As I'm not finding any other reports on that I'm assuming I'm the only one with the issue, but its unclear to me, where that comes from.
So maybe someone can help me to track that down and find a reason, or somebody tell me, I'm not the only one ... please
xyzzy Supporters Soprano Moderator
I just tested the Vivaldi 7.1 RC1 build with my M1 MacBook Air and mouse gestures work fine for me. I press the Option key, perform the gesture on the trackpad, release the Option key, and the gesture's action gets performed.
I also tested with a Magic Mouse, and Mouse Gestures work fine for me both with and without the "Perform Gestures with Option Key" option enabled.
Are you running a standard Vivaldi installation or have you applied some of your own custom mods?
xyzzy Supporters Soprano Moderator
The above test was done with a new/clean install and using the default mouse gestures.
I also created a custom gesture and that works fine too, with the trackpad and with the Magic Mouse.
I also tested the case of replacing a default gesture with a custom gesture, and that also works fine for me.