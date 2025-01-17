So, I've waited for a couple of updates now, if it will come back working, but so far no luck.

It seems that for a couple of months, for me Mouse gestures on the trackpad are not working. Even though I have made sure they are activated in the settings (and even doing the turn off and on dance) the only thing that happens, when I activate the secondary click and hold down, the context menu opens immediatly, and I cannot draw my gesture.

I have checke also with another M2 Mac but its the same.

Systen is the latest Sequioa.

As I'm not finding any other reports on that I'm assuming I'm the only one with the issue, but its unclear to me, where that comes from.

So maybe someone can help me to track that down and find a reason, or somebody tell me, I'm not the only one ... please