@Trevorlnelson Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.

Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

Please read blog article, If you like to know about

A bug’s life at Vivaldi.

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.

It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.

Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: - Windows:

https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/