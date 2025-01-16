Closing one window closes them all
-
Trevorlnelson
I have a couple Workspaces open plus a random window that hasn't been saved in a Session or Workspace. When I close one window (ANY window), Vivaldi completely closes. This seems to be a bug that comes and goes, but right now it is extremely frustrating because I cannot open a new Workspace because with this bug it means it will always be open.
Windows 10 - Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29
-
@Trevorlnelson Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about
A bug’s life at Vivaldi.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: - Windows:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/