Starting over
RandomOxen
This is for Arch Linux
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18
I have about a dozen profiles, each with a few windows and hundreds of tabs.
I think that I have corruption in my .config/vivaldi directory that I've kind of been ignoring for quite a while. My main observations:
o vivaldi emits a ton of error messages;
o vivaldi crashes when I try to delete a profile or create a new profile;
So was thinking that I should start over. Something like:
o Export everything I can;
o Backup my .config directory;
o Remove all vestiges of vivaldi from my home directory;
o Start vivaldi fresh;
o Begin importing my old profiles.
Some questions.
What are the shortcuts and pitfalls of doing this?
Do I need to worry about any files that are not in .config/vivaldi?
If I just copy an old profile directory into .config/vivaldi, will vivaldi recognize it?
Thanks.
Aaron Translator
RandomOxen
@Aaron Thank you.
For my purposes, saving Bookmarks, Tabs, and Passwords seemed sufficient.
Foreach profile, I saved all the tabs in a session and saved the passwords to a CSV file.
Then I moved .config/vivaldi to a safe spot and I started up vivaldi fresh. Then I configured the settings for the Default profile.
Then, in turn, I created each new profile, copied the Default/Preferences, and copied the old Bookmarks file and the Sessions directory from the old profile.
Overall, it worked pretty well.
Thanks again.
@RandomOxen Good to see that backup of important files and re-create of profiles helped you.