This is for Arch Linux

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18

I have about a dozen profiles, each with a few windows and hundreds of tabs.

I think that I have corruption in my .config/vivaldi directory that I've kind of been ignoring for quite a while. My main observations:

o vivaldi emits a ton of error messages;

o vivaldi crashes when I try to delete a profile or create a new profile;

So was thinking that I should start over. Something like:

o Export everything I can;

o Backup my .config directory;

o Remove all vestiges of vivaldi from my home directory;

o Start vivaldi fresh;

o Begin importing my old profiles.

Some questions.

What are the shortcuts and pitfalls of doing this?

Do I need to worry about any files that are not in .config/vivaldi?

If I just copy an old profile directory into .config/vivaldi, will vivaldi recognize it?

Thanks.