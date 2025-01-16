I'm trying to configure a SOCKS5 proxy to be used for only two domains (say all websites at example.nl and example.net). The Proxy settings button in Vivaldi Settings brings me to a global Windows configuration, which doesn't seem to work, but adding the command line argument --proxy-server="socks5://<host>:<port>" does enable me to use the proxy. However, I can't figure out how to make sure the proxy is only used for these two domains. There is the argument --proxy-bypass-list which lets me specify for which domains the proxy should not be used, but I'm looking for the reverse of that. Is there some other argument that I could use, or some syntax which would work with the bypass list to accomplish this?

I know that an extension like Proxy SwitchyOmega would be able to do this, but I've been afraid to use it after reading this article: https://arstechnica.com/security/2025/01/dozens-of-backdoored-chrome-extensions-discovered-on-2-6-million-devices/