I just had the worst crash ever. vivaldi suddenly crashed, all webpages disappeared, no history whatsoever, and no cloud-synced data was visible on the phone (after experiencing a cloud-sync glitch, where I had just finished syncing the key on the phone, and then Vivaldi crashed on the computer).

Honestly, this feature of cloud syncing web pages on the phone often fails, the experience is very bad

now I have hundreds of web pages that I can't get back, there is no history of any kind

in the Telegram group for help only to find out that the session autobackup feature, but the bad news is that it's turned off by default

why not turn on autobackup of sessions by default?Vivaldi often crashes, the stability of which is poor, and turn on the session backup by default. Vivaldi crashes a lot and is not very stable, so turning on session backup by default will help a lot. Backing up users' web pages is more important than being politically correct.