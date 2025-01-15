Please enable automatic session backup by default
Poto Ambassador
I just had the worst crash ever. vivaldi suddenly crashed, all webpages disappeared, no history whatsoever, and no cloud-synced data was visible on the phone (after experiencing a cloud-sync glitch, where I had just finished syncing the key on the phone, and then Vivaldi crashed on the computer).
Honestly, this feature of cloud syncing web pages on the phone often fails, the experience is very bad
now I have hundreds of web pages that I can't get back, there is no history of any kind
in the Telegram group for help only to find out that the session autobackup feature, but the bad news is that it's turned off by default
why not turn on autobackup of sessions by default?Vivaldi often crashes, the stability of which is poor, and turn on the session backup by default. Vivaldi crashes a lot and is not very stable, so turning on session backup by default will help a lot. Backing up users' web pages is more important than being politically correct.
Pesala Ambassador
@Poto said in Please enable automatic session backup by default:
Vivaldi often crashes, the stability of which is poor, and turn on the session backup by default.
I cannot remember the last time Vivaldi crashed. IIRC it was one particular Snapshot about a year ago.
It makes no sense to turn on backup by default. For me, it would just waste disk space and probably never be used. One can simply enable automatic backup on creating a session, if it is needed.
It would be better to find out why Vivaldi crashes so often for you:
- Too many tabs
- A particular extension
- Something else
Poto Ambassador
@Pesala Yes, Too many tabs
Habitually open many tabs
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Poto I argued at one point backup should be enabled by default. The developers counterargument was it compromises privacy when users aren’t aware of stored history of their tabs, therefore it won’t be done. In my opinion users should get a choice to enable it when onboarding.