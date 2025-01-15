Treat Vivaldi Tabs as Windows for Alt+Tab Navigation
-
I searched and found some related requests, but could not find a conclusive solution. For work-flow reasons I am leaning towards going to Microsoft Edge because in Edge Tabs appear as Windows when using Alt+Tab navigation - tabs show up along with other app windows. This is very useful to me in my work.
Is there a way to get Vivaldi to do this, apart from manually opening each tab as a new window? Alternately, as a secondary choice, is there a way to make Vivaldi always (by default) open new tabs as new windows?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mchipeur said in Treat Vivaldi Tabs as Windows for Alt+Tab Navigation:
is there a way to make Vivaldi always (by default) open new tabs as new windows?
Reassign Ctrl+T to open a new window, and stop using the new tab button.
-
@Pesala Thank you. This works for creating new windows using CTRL+T. Unfortunately, when clicking on a link in emails they open as new tabs not windows.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mchipeur There is an option to open new links in new windows. If that is not present in your version, or not where you want it, the menus can be customised in Settings, Appearance.