I searched and found some related requests, but could not find a conclusive solution. For work-flow reasons I am leaning towards going to Microsoft Edge because in Edge Tabs appear as Windows when using Alt+Tab navigation - tabs show up along with other app windows. This is very useful to me in my work.

Is there a way to get Vivaldi to do this, apart from manually opening each tab as a new window? Alternately, as a secondary choice, is there a way to make Vivaldi always (by default) open new tabs as new windows?