Unsolved Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint
-
Hello,
It's been a few days I'm unable to update Vivaldi on my Linux Mint LMDE latest version.
Everytime I try, I get this error :
Error: https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable Release.gpg
The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY F739AAC074C35BC8
I've checked the link and there is a Release.gpg file. Dunno what to do right now.
Thanx a lot for your help
-
@LeKeiser @LeKeiser said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
I'm unable to update Vivaldi
Which version is currently installed?
Please tell content of vivaldi.list
test@ute:~$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list ### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ### # You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost. deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
Looks lik you had added repo manually?
I would suggest:
sudo apt purge -y vivaldi-stable wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
-
On a new install of Vivaldi, I also see the NO_PUBKEY message. I let Vivaldi install anyway and when the repo is next updated, apt should retrieve the key and will prompt the user to accept/reject it. Accepting the key saves it.
-
@edwardp said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
On a new install of Vivaldi, I also see the NO_PUBKEY message.
Strange, no for me on Debian 12 KDE.
7.1.3570.27 + 7.0.3495.29 do not show such NO_PUBKEY errors with apt udpate.
Changelog of 7.0....29 says:
[Linux] Update YUM/APT repositories to use key 74C35BC8 [KEY10]
— https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-ten-7-0/
-
@DoctorG I don't currently have Debian installed, but with Fedora and openSUSE (RPM package), I previously saw the NO_PUBKEY reference on new installations of Vivaldi.
Once it added the Vivaldi repo and then I proceeded to install Vivaldi Snapshot, that is when it pulled in the secure key from the repo and saved it.
-
-
- VB-105521 (my report, RPM repo, unconfirmed)
- VB-103761 (not my report, DEB repo, closed/invalid)
-
@edwardp said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
VB-103761 (not my report, DEB repo, closed/invalid)
I reopned.
-
Hello everyone
So here is the result of the command :
Moi@lmint:~$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list ### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ### # You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost. deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
Still had the error this morning.
Can't remember how I installed Vivaldi, it's been so long.
So you suggest a new install of Vivaldi ?
Oh btw :
7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
modedit: please use code blocks
-
Strange that my Ubuntu 24.04 works nice.
Could be that Mint as a newer Ubuntu 24 derivate needs something for the vivaldi...gpg key like (example):
deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/vivaldi.....gpg] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
I do not know where the GPG signature key for vivaldi is on your Mint. I can not test.
Which Mint version is this?
-
I run Slackware, but anytime in the past when I was Distro Hopping running Debian, or Deb based distros, I always made sure to look for APT repos to install apps from.
Have you seen this link for an APT repo for Vivaldi?
https://computingforgeeks.com/install-vivaldi-web-browser-on-linux-mint-kali-linux/
-
Hello,
Here is the version of my Mint :
Operating System: LMDE 6 (faye) Kernel: Linux 6.1.0-30-amd64
I think the GPG signature of all the softwares are located in /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d. Here I can find 3 vivaldi keys.
-
Hello,
I still have the same problem.
Error: https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable Release.gpg The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY F739AAC074C35BC8
-
@LeKeiser Strange that is want to fetch from https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb.
Perhaps you have some manually added entry in sources.list?
Please check with shell command:
grep -iR vivaldi /etc/apt/sources.list*
copy output and post with </> button as code block here.
-
Hello DoctorG
Thanx for your help.
Here is the source.list you requested :
grep -iR vivaldi /etc/apt/sources.list* /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi-archive.list:deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/vivaldi-browser.gpg arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb/ stable main /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list:deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
I've got 2 vivaldi files :
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 117 15 nov. 2023 vivaldi-archive.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 187 15 nov. 2023 vivaldi.list
There is a new update manager. I still have an error but I don't know what error it is. It asks to check my Internet connection...
-
@LeKeiser said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
vivaldi-archive.list
Had you created the file and it content?
-
@DoctorG
I'm pretty sure I didn't create the file.
I can't remember if I downloaded the installer from Vivaldi or if I installed it using the software installer thinggy from Mint. It was a long long time ago.
I guess I should uninstall it and reinstall it, huh ?
-
I checked now Mint 22.1 Xia (Cinnamon).
test@minze:~$ LANGUAGE=EN grep -iR vivaldi /etc/apt/ grep: /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi-snapshot-16BD9233.gpg: binary file matches grep: /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi-74C35BC8.gpg: binary file matches grep: /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi-33EAAB8E.gpg: binary file matches grep: /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi-snapshot-74C35BC8.gpg: binary file matches /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list:deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi-snapshot.list:deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/snapshot/deb/ stable main test@minze:~$
All is nice with updating over apt.
-
@LeKeiser said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
vivaldi-archive.list
Remove it from file system.
-
@LeKeiser said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
I can't remember if I downloaded the installer from Vivaldi or if I installed it using the software installer thinggy from Mint. It was a long long time ago.
No problem. As i saw now there is no Vivaldi browser existing in Mint Application Store.
I found a Vivaldi flatpak package when i enabled in Application Manager settings the use of untrusted flatpak packages.
@LeKeiser said in Unable to update Vivaldi Linux Mint:
I guess I should uninstall it and reinstall it, huh ?
Run in shell to remove all Vivaldi installer files:
sudo apt purge vivaldi-s*
Run in shell to fetch Vivaldi installer:
wget -c https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_7.0.3495.29-1_amd64.deb
Run in shell to install Vivaldi:
sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_7.0.3495.29-1_amd64.deb