Hello,

It's been a few days I'm unable to update Vivaldi on my Linux Mint LMDE latest version.

Everytime I try, I get this error :

Error: https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable Release.gpg

The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY F739AAC074C35BC8

I've checked the link and there is a Release.gpg file. Dunno what to do right now.

Thanx a lot for your help