How to remove under bar below the address bar
Hello I am new here and just started to learn more about this browser Vivaldi but so far it is very new user friendly. However after searching on the internet for awhile I cant seem to find what the use of the under bar below the address bar is for. Unless I missed something while going under the customizations I cant find how to add things to it or remove it. To me it is a nuisance, please consider removing it or just letting us use it as space possibly to put more custom buttons etc....
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
That's your Bookmarks Bar and it's
- Not supposed to show by default
- Not supposed to be empty by default
So you've done something to it to make it be a "nuisance" as you say.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks-bar/
@Pathduck
Thanks so much for making that clear. To be honest when I downloaded the Vivaldi browser i went straight to the account settings and then customized it and deleted the recommended favorites/bookmarks. Sorry for this. I actually use my book marks in the left side as a button or on the start page speed dial i think its called? Again I am new so still learning. But I will check out that link right away to see if I can remove this bookmark bar.
Thanks again for a speedy response!
Sincerely,
NerdyVideoGamerGeek
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek
One thing (inexplicably) missing from the docs is the View menu. That's usually the first place I look when learning any program
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy your browsing with Vivaldi
@Pathduck
Thanks I was able to add them into a folder in the bookmark section but for some reason they are all showing now under the address search. mhm..... Ill look into those links and try to figure it out if I dont after awhile I will message here I guess?
Thanks again