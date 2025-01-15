@Pathduck

Thanks so much for making that clear. To be honest when I downloaded the Vivaldi browser i went straight to the account settings and then customized it and deleted the recommended favorites/bookmarks. Sorry for this. I actually use my book marks in the left side as a button or on the start page speed dial i think its called? Again I am new so still learning. But I will check out that link right away to see if I can remove this bookmark bar.

Thanks again for a speedy response!

Sincerely,

NerdyVideoGamerGeek