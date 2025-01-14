Vivaldi closes without confirmation while performing certain actions, is there a way to fix it?

While using the browser, Vivaldi may close itself randomly without a confirmation message. I've been using the browser for well over three years, and every new update doesn't seem to make it go away.

Most recently, I've been facing this issue on ChatLLMS and various other sites.

Are there any methods I should try to fix the problem? Otherwise, is there any way for me to view some sort of log to see what may be causing the crashes to occur?