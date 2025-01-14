Vivaldi Closes Without Confirmation
Vivaldi closes without confirmation while performing certain actions, is there a way to fix it?
While using the browser, Vivaldi may close itself randomly without a confirmation message. I've been using the browser for well over three years, and every new update doesn't seem to make it go away.
Most recently, I've been facing this issue on ChatLLMS and various other sites.
Are there any methods I should try to fix the problem? Otherwise, is there any way for me to view some sort of log to see what may be causing the crashes to occur?
mib2berlin Soprano
@bouncybea
Hi, as this not happen for the most of us you can only test this in a clean Profile.
All settings default, no extensions.
If you can get it to crash there too Vivaldi create crash log files.
If you are a developer with the needed software you can check such a .dmp file, for me I see only hieroglyphs.
Such crashes can happen with many tabs (hundreds), many Chrome extensions or the worst case, a broken user profile.
Then you can make a bug report and add such a .dmp file for the Vivaldi developers.
@mib2berlin It does not happen on a clean profile. It also doesn't happen on different devices. It only happens on my Windows laptop.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bouncybea
Hm, if it is not a hardware problem (RAM, Disk) and you use the same extensions it is the user profile, I fear.
It depends on your workflow, customization, usage of sync how you can do a reset of your profile.
You can check the backup guide, there is also a link to the official "Reset" page.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-v-backup-extra-steps?page=1