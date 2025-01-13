Hi,

Today my Vivaldi crashed and when I open it again, all tabs within workspace and recycle bin were gone. I've been tried this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade

But I can't find the Snapshots folder anywhere on my computer (Tried Everything for searching folder):

And I haven't turned on automatic session backup yet. Is there any solution to recover my data?

Here is some relevant environmental information:

Vivaldi:7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) （64 bit）

version:18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18

OS:Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4602)