Losting all my workspace and recycle bin tabs
-
dontbepanic
Hi,
Today my Vivaldi crashed and when I open it again, all tabs within workspace and recycle bin were gone. I've been tried this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade
But I can't find the Snapshots folder anywhere on my computer (Tried Everything for searching folder):
And I haven't turned on automatic session backup yet. Is there any solution to recover my data?
Here is some relevant environmental information:
Vivaldi:7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) （64 bit）
version:18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18
OS:Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4602)