How to use the function of windows? I will never try it again.

I tried to use the function of Windows, and the tragedy happened right away.

This function duplicated my pinned windows and opend almost 70 windows on my Vivaldi browser. The browser became a whole mess and didn't work and crashed. When I opened the browser again, all the pinned and unpinned windows totally disappeared. It meant I lost all the sites which I have been working with. It made my browser just like having been attacked by a virus. I swear that I won't use this function anymore.