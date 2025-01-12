Manage Vivaldi Windows
mogywumogy
How to use the function of windows? I will never try it again.
I tried to use the function of Windows, and the tragedy happened right away.
This function duplicated my pinned windows and opend almost 70 windows on my Vivaldi browser. The browser became a whole mess and didn't work and crashed. When I opened the browser again, all the pinned and unpinned windows totally disappeared. It meant I lost all the sites which I have been working with. It made my browser just like having been attacked by a virus. I swear that I won't use this function anymore.
ModEdit: Title
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Not sure what would happened, many people uses all that stuff, Many Tabs, Workspaces and Windows simultaneously, maybe it was an Extension.
ATM, look at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
derDay Supporters
@Zalex108
perhaps he closed his first window, where all pinned tabs are and then they switch to the second window, but then as non-pinned tabs. it's definitely tedious, to tidy up this mess
Yes,
It would be that.