Cannot get M3 to work at all on my new(er) laptop.

Settings are correct (I think).

No errors in status bar.

I'm sure its something real simple but can't figure it out.

Webmail works fine.

Console screenshots:

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.0.245.25 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --password-store=basic --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/spryte/.config/vivaldi/Default

Using:

Toshiba L50 E laptop

PCLinux XFCE

Any assistance greatly appreciated.

EDIT:

Well today it works.

I made some changes to the Firewall settings yesterday and rebooted... No effect.

Also lost sync and password so had to reset all that.

Went to bed with a migraine.

This morning when I powered on I noticed some activity on the task bar, mail was indexing and coming in.

Not sure which one worked !?!

All seems OK now there are many issues as this is a Japanese machine trying to work in Canada but at least I have mail working now.

Thanks for all your assistance !!