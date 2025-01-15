[SOLVED] M3 Doesn't like me Always shows as Offline
Cannot get M3 to work at all on my new(er) laptop.
Settings are correct (I think).
No errors in status bar.
I'm sure its something real simple but can't figure it out.
Webmail works fine.
Console screenshots:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 18bbc2b7565cf107af33fb827c768ebf6028cf18 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.0.245.25 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --password-store=basic --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/spryte/.config/vivaldi/Default
Using:
Toshiba L50 E laptop
PCLinux XFCE
Any assistance greatly appreciated.
EDIT:
Well today it works.
I made some changes to the Firewall settings yesterday and rebooted... No effect.
Also lost sync and password so had to reset all that.
Went to bed with a migraine.
This morning when I powered on I noticed some activity on the task bar, mail was indexing and coming in.
Not sure which one worked !?!
All seems OK now there are many issues as this is a Japanese machine trying to work in Canada but at least I have mail working now.
Thanks for all your assistance !!
luetage Supporters Soprano
@greybeard I don’t believe any of these errors have something to do with the mail client. You will have to explain what doesn’t work. Can you enable mail and feeds, can you add maill accounts and calendar accounts and feeds?
Mail, Feeds and Calendar are all enabled in the Config page. I get no mail through the client, no feeds and I haven't checked the calendar.
Edit:
Calendar no work either.
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
Hi, really? I use all 3 on different hardware and platforms.
Do you use Avast or something?
I tried to get M3 working on a friends PC for hours until I realized she installed Avast.
Disabling Avast and all was working, the system and Vivaldi also was 50% faster so I kicked this ....
greybeard Ambassador
@mib2berlin
No AV at all.
tcltk Supporters
A firewall blocking imap:// and smtp:// addresses ?
-
greybeard Ambassador
@tcltk
I made rules for the firewall, UFW, so they should be clear.
tcltk Supporters
As I don't use Linux (yet) and never stumbled on what you describe, my latest idea is to look at "Mail Status" . Not having any error message is very specific :
But also there is no error icon on the Status Bar indicating anything amiss.
P.S.
I tike that alias of yours...
tcltk Supporters
@greybeard said in M3 Doesn't like me Always shows as Offline:
P.S.
I tike that alias of yours...
.. A language that I keep using since 20 (Oops 28 ) years when it was first ported to Windows NT, by the way I have this on my Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit) :
The difference with your console is that nodebb.min.js loads normally where it seems you are trapped in an error. Forget the two last lines that came up because I wanted to see the page nodebb.min.js ... a javascript mess, but where you can find some thing like "./settings/email.js" ... Before, I noticed that Vivaldi mail client is strongly limited when javascript is not set.