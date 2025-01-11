Youtube Shorts extremely low quality, User agent string masking?

This is probably not really Linux specific but idk where else to post.

For a while now - a couple of weeks or something - when I browse shorts on Youtube in stable Vivaldi, the quality is extremely poor.

Today I checked the same shorts with Ungoogled Chromium and found that they're fine there.

Is anyone having a similar experience?

Do you think it could actually be Google trying to have users of browsers that aren't Chrome have a worse experience?

I looked into masking the user agent string to be identical with Ungoogled Chromium, but haven't found a built-in option for that.

For reference:

Ungoogled Chromium

User agent string:

Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/131.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

sec-ch-ua header:

"Chromium";v="131", "Not_A Brand";v="24"

Vivaldi

User agent string:

Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

sec-ch-ua header:

"Chromium";v="130","Google Chrome";v="130","Not?A_Brand";v="99"

So pretty much the only difference appears to be version 130 VS. 131.

I did find the user agent brand masking section in Vivaldi settings, but it looks like those options are too restrictive. By setting "Report browser brand as" to "custom" and then

Custom Brand: Google Chrome

Custom Version: 131

it generated this sec-ch-ua header:

"Chromium";v="130","Google Chrome";v="131","Not?A_Brand";v="99"

but that's still not identical to the one from Ungoogled Chromium and has no effect on Youtube Shorts viewing experience.

Any ideas?