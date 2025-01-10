Bottom tabs
tomas.pavlik Patron
With phones getting bigger, And with Vivaldi's ability to have bottom address bar, this would make sense.
In ergonomical and logical sense.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@tomas-pavlik I propose letting us choose their position. Maybe if this would happen only if you set the bottom bar, not for everyone. We should be able customise it.
RadekPilich
Nope, because you are more likely to be interacting with the most recent tabs, therefore it makes sense the way it is. People usually have more than one or two tabs open.