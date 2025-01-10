Automate Vivaldi email with AI
-
mryanmarkryan
Are you guys thinking about automating the built-in email client for Vivaldi with AI? The idea that it can process the emails you get, move emails or delete them based on past interactions? I know there are github projects that automate email with AI but they all do it from the providers API (outlook, gmail). That can be faster perhaps but it's also more limiting and only supports a few hosts. I literally get hundreds of emails a week as a single user (not a business) and it just builds up quickly. I spend too much time between my 6 emails. This feature should work with any AI (perhaps through chatgpt, openrouter or ollama) The process should involve as little work for the user as possible. Any merit to this idea? You would have something none of the other browsers have. Interested in developer's thoughts on this as well as regular users.
-
@mryanmarkryan Have you looked at mail settings > filters ? You can create a filter for particular phrases/contacts, and then add an action to move it to a particular folder.
This would be much more safe than an AI which will behave unpredictably.
-
mryanmarkryan
Well AI as a tool is the very essence of what it is good for. Personally I'm not sure if this idea has any bang for the buck. I use opera I mean Vivaldi daily because I like it. But the minute I get an AI secretary trained on email. I'll be switching. I hate email! 99.99 percent garbage if it's not a business. I thought about using something like DO Browser extension to automate it but it doesn't have any memory. Maybe I'll take a stab at writing an extension for it.
-
chemistrelapse Supporters
I have absolutely zero interest in a proprietary service, such as ChatGPT, looking through my emails at all. Especially one that would obviously scan my data and store it to improve its own service.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mryanmarkryan Unlikely to happen.
You might want to read our article about the topic.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests