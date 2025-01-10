Are you guys thinking about automating the built-in email client for Vivaldi with AI? The idea that it can process the emails you get, move emails or delete them based on past interactions? I know there are github projects that automate email with AI but they all do it from the providers API (outlook, gmail). That can be faster perhaps but it's also more limiting and only supports a few hosts. I literally get hundreds of emails a week as a single user (not a business) and it just builds up quickly. I spend too much time between my 6 emails. This feature should work with any AI (perhaps through chatgpt, openrouter or ollama) The process should involve as little work for the user as possible. Any merit to this idea? You would have something none of the other browsers have. Interested in developer's thoughts on this as well as regular users.