With two-level tab stacking, it is inconvenient and irritating when you close the penultimate tab in the stack, the stack closes. Then when you want to open another tab in this group, you have to create the stack again.

This can be made easier by changing the padlock "Lock second level of tabs" behavior, so that it is enabled by default (after the stack is created) and only affects the active stack (does not display second row for all tabs).

The last card would no longer constitute a stack. The second row would only be closed once the last tab was closed.

I've added this as VB-111512, but it can be removed because this feature/change request adds a second change and is a more thoughtful solution to this problem.