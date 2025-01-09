Why is the repetition of Windows frame colors not supported in this application? I don't mean the "system window", which also enlarges the top panel, but in fact the replacement of the colors of the Vivaldi theme. This is literally the most basic and greatest feature of Windows. Moreover, it can change along with the wallpaper and create a single ensemble. This is much better than searching for themes with matching colors or adjusting the color.

Add this simple default function... I know many people here won't support it, because fans of the theme change have gathered. But I hope for the prudence of the moderators.