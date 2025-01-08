I'm running fedora 41 & I can't seem to get Vivaldi to access certain folders/files via file:///

If I have an html file in my /home/nigel/Downloads folder, it loads up just fine.

file:///home/nigel/Downloads/site/curated.html

If I have the same file in my /home/nigel/Documents folder, it does not. Instead it creates, what I assume, is a virtual location for it. That means that any dependencies (css, etc) are missing, so it won't load correctly.

file:///run/user/1000/doc/36e9d42a/curated.html

This is further backed up by inputing

file:///

And browsing the local filesystem. This is what it can see in my home folder (clearly not everything).

.config/ .local/ .pki/ .var/ Desktop/ Downloads/ Pictures/

To check, I used Firefox and it all works as expected regarding file/folder access.

I'm at a loss as to what the problem is; any ideas?

(Context: I'm using emacs with org files to generate a local website/folder as a knowledge-base. So viewing local .html files is kind of important!)

My Vivaldi details