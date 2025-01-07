Solved Omnibox Shortcuts | Not Working
ThePfromtheO Translator
"Omnibox shortcuts on Android" not working with the "Focus Adress Tab on New Tab" setting on-- What is this named:a BUG or a FEATURE REQUEST?
This experimental feature does not work when the Focus Adress Tab on New Tab setting is toggled on. I have to collapse the keyboard and then open it again for that button to appear. It annoys me since it is easier for me to have the keyboard already opened when opening a new Tab.
My questionis: How do I have to call it in the forum: a bug or a feature request?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ThePfromtheO It’s neither. Chromium flags aren’t supported, you can’t report bugs while having them enabled and you can’t base feature requests on them. If and when the flag becomes default in Vivaldi, you can expect support. Generally I wouldn’t switch flags, either on desktop or mobile, unless one of them is absolutely needed to run the browser.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@luetage So... I can't do anything for that, right?
@ThePfromtheO said in Omnibox Shortcuts | Not Working:
I can't do anything for that, right?
Correct.
Wait until newer Vivaldi Android will get added this omnibox feature - no timeline..
