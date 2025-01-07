"Omnibox shortcuts on Android" not working with the "Focus Adress Tab on New Tab" setting on-- What is this named:a BUG or a FEATURE REQUEST?

This experimental feature does not work when the Focus Adress Tab on New Tab setting is toggled on. I have to collapse the keyboard and then open it again for that button to appear. It annoys me since it is easier for me to have the keyboard already opened when opening a new Tab.

My questionis: How do I have to call it in the forum: a bug or a feature request?