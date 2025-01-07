How can we customize the default workspace/sessions + workspaces behavior

Hi.

According to the Vivaldi site,

¡El único navegador que se adapta a ti!

Toda la funcionalidad y herramientas que necesitas integradas, y niveles inigualables de personalización.

Which, in English

The only browser that suits you!

All the functionality and tools you need built in, and unmatched levels of customization

But, even so, I can't customize the default workspace (on top of all workspaces, separated by an horizontal line), I can't delete it or rename it and I'm forced to have it there over all the others, even when I don't want it there. I only can Copy all the links or Hibernate tabs .

Why is that? Where are the customization options for that?

I'm seeking them and can't find them.

Also, what if you want to save a session with all your current workspaces? You're also forced to have such default workspace saved even when you don't want it (the alternative is to not have any workspace saved in the session and save everything as tabs, which is not what you want).

What if you only want to save 2 of your 4 current workspaces as a session?

You also can't (as far as I can see). You can't choose which workspaces you want to save, it's all of them or none. Unless you delete the other ones before (which maybe you don't want) and you will also retain the default one (which you still don't want).

I could understand to be forced to have a default workspace if I haven't any or if I didn't have a named one... but when I have some of them, it makes no sense to me.

It's like if I were forced to have an unclosable default tab even having other tabs opened by me. It's a bit annoying, more when customization is the main selling point of Vivaldi.

If we're not allowed to customize this, as it seems, where can I ask for this to be customizable?

Thanks for your time .

Installed Vivaldi Version version: 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)