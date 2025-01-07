mint
my toolbar at the bottom no longer shows my programs
my toolbar at the top---don't know the name is no longer there
and earlier the vivaldi toolbar on my left side of the screen was wiggling---how do i stop the wiggle? and get my toolbars back?
thank you...b³
i have no idea of why they disappeared and it is obviously not simple to refind.
@Smeeding2535 Did you enter full-screen mode? Press F11 on the keyboard (on some multimedia keyboards this may require holding a dedicated Fn key), or right-click a blank area of the page and select Fullscreen from the menu.
I am on two screens. Something has happened. Linux mint/thunderbird/vivaldi. On my right screen, I now have a toolbar at the bottom with linux, terminal, files,vivaldi,scanner,printer,thunderbird, calculator showing the buttons.
On the left screen is this forum. No other toolbars. There is no way to escape this screen!
On the right screen, if i close thunderbird, i am seeing the LM sign with the programs of LM on the left and the buttons above on the bottom. If i click the email button, thunderbird pops up.
Before the switcheroo, i would move my buttons and vivaldi to the left screen and everything was peachy. Now all i see is this forum and no way to do anything with this left screen. Use a crayola to tell me what to do please.
@Smeeding2535 Accidentally hit Ctrl+F11? Redo the shortcut. Or use Quick Command F2 → type Toggle UI select and hit Return.
@DoctorG thank you!!! problem solved!!!!!