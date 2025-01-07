I am on two screens. Something has happened. Linux mint/thunderbird/vivaldi. On my right screen, I now have a toolbar at the bottom with linux, terminal, files,vivaldi,scanner,printer,thunderbird, calculator showing the buttons.

On the left screen is this forum. No other toolbars. There is no way to escape this screen!

On the right screen, if i close thunderbird, i am seeing the LM sign with the programs of LM on the left and the buttons above on the bottom. If i click the email button, thunderbird pops up.

Before the switcheroo, i would move my buttons and vivaldi to the left screen and everything was peachy. Now all i see is this forum and no way to do anything with this left screen. Use a crayola to tell me what to do please.