I don't know when it started. I'm using vivaldi for some years and it must have started during the last 6 months or so.

Vivaldi randomly crashes after a while, i can't say what triggers it. I don't have crashes with other applications including other browsers (chromium, firefox).

journalctl -xe

Jan 06 19:46:18 t14-endeavourOS systemd-coredump[914027]: Process 568716 (vivaldi-bin) of user 1000 terminated abnormally with signal 11/SEGV, processing... Jan 06 19:46:18 t14-endeavourOS systemd[1]: Started Process Core Dump (PID 914027/UID 0). ░░ Subject: A start job for unit [email protected] has finished successfully ░░ Defined-By: systemd ░░ Support: https://lists.freedesktop.org/mailman/listinfo/systemd-devel ░░ ░░ A start job for unit [email protected] has finished successfully. ░░ ░░ The job identifier is 9607. Jan 06 19:46:20 t14-endeavourOS systemd-coredump[914028]: [🡕] Process 568716 (vivaldi-bin) of user 1000 dumped core. Stack trace of thread 568716: #0 0x0000638268046214 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #1 0x000063826ba511f3 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #2 0x000063826ba5576b n/a (n/a + 0x0) #3 0x0000638268501a6e n/a (n/a + 0x0) #4 0x0000638262711722 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #5 0x000063826313e3a9 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #6 0x0000638269e7c4eb n/a (n/a + 0x0) #7 0x0000638269e7c93f n/a (n/a + 0x0) #8 0x00006382624221fb n/a (n/a + 0x0) #9 0x0000638262425792 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #10 0x00006382632c2d8f n/a (n/a + 0x0) #11 0x00006382632c2415 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #12 0x00006382651a4426 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #13 0x00006382651a419f n/a (n/a + 0x0) #14 0x00006382651a2e21 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #15 0x0000638264e8f5d1 n/a (n/a + 0x0) #16 0x0000638264e8e82a n/a (n/a + 0x0) #17 0x000074d65c438e08 n/a (libc.so.6 + 0x25e08) #18 0x000074d65c438ecc __libc_start_main (libc.so.6 + 0x25ecc) #19 0x0000638265e8dc8a n/a (n/a + 0x0) ELF object binary architecture: AMD x86-64 ░░ Subject: Process 568716 (vivaldi-bin) dumped core ░░ Defined-By: systemd ░░ Support: https://lists.freedesktop.org/mailman/listinfo/systemd-devel ░░ Documentation: man:core(5) ░░ ░░ Process 568716 (vivaldi-bin) crashed and dumped core. ░░ ░░ This usually indicates a programming error in the crashing program and ░░ should be reported to its vendor as a bug. Jan 06 19:46:20 t14-endeavourOS systemd[1]: [email protected]: Deactivated successfully. ░░ Subject: Unit succeeded ░░ Defined-By: systemd ░░ Support: https://lists.freedesktop.org/mailman/listinfo/systemd-devel ░░ ░░ The unit [email protected] has successfully entered the 'dead' state. Jan 06 19:46:20 t14-endeavourOS systemd[1]: [email protected]: Consumed 1.921s CPU time, 1.1G memory peak. ░░ Subject: Resources consumed by unit runtime ░░ Defined-By: systemd ░░ Support: https://lists.freedesktop.org/mailman/listinfo/systemd-devel ░░ ░░ The unit [email protected] completed and consumed the indicated resources.

Vivaldi about: Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision f9c950389d095d05cf6a3b76e495eb65dfb0cf85 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.0.245.24 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default

~:% inxi -F System: Host: t14-endeavourOS Kernel: 6.12.8-arch1-1 arch: x86_64 bits: 64 Desktop: i3 v: 4.24 Distro: EndeavourOS Machine: Type: Laptop System: LENOVO product: 21AJS00400 v: ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 serial: <superuser required> Mobo: LENOVO model: 21AJS00400 v: SDK0T76530 WIN serial: <superuser required> UEFI: LENOVO v: N3BET62W (1.40 ) date: 07/11/2024 Battery: ID-1: BAT0 charge: 32.8 Wh (61.9%) condition: 53.0/52.5 Wh (101.0%) CPU: Info: 12-core (4-mt/8-st) model: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P bits: 64 type: MST AMCP cache: L2: 9 MiB Speed (MHz): avg: 1071 min/max: 400/4700:3400 cores: 1: 1071 2: 1071 3: 1071 4: 1071 5: 1071 6: 1071 7: 1071 8: 1071 9: 1071 10: 1071 11: 1071 12: 1071 13: 1071 14: 1071 15: 1071 16: 1071 Graphics: Device-1: Intel Alder Lake-P Integrated Graphics driver: i915 v: kernel Device-2: NVIDIA TU117M [GeForce MX550] driver: nvidia v: 565.77 Device-3: Syntek Integrated Camera driver: uvcvideo type: USB Device-4: Logitech Logitech Webcam C925e driver: snd-usb-audio,uvcvideo type: USB Display: x11 server: X.Org v: 21.1.15 driver: X: loaded: modesetting,nvidia dri: iris gpu: i915 resolution: 1: 2560x1440~60Hz 2: N/A API: EGL v: 1.5 drivers: iris,nvidia platforms: gbm,x11,surfaceless,device API: OpenGL v: 4.6.0 compat-v: 4.6 vendor: intel mesa v: 24.3.3-arch1.1 renderer: Mesa Intel Graphics (ADL GT2) Audio: Device-1: Intel Alder Lake PCH-P High Definition Audio driver: sof-audio-pci-intel-tgl Device-2: Lenovo ThinkPad USB-C Dock Gen2 USB Audio driver: hid-generic,snd-usb-audio,usbhid type: USB Device-3: Logitech Logitech Webcam C925e driver: snd-usb-audio,uvcvideo type: USB API: ALSA v: k6.12.8-arch1-1 status: kernel-api Server-1: PipeWire v: 1.2.7 status: active Network: Device-1: Intel Alder Lake-P PCH CNVi WiFi driver: iwlwifi IF: wlan0 state: down mac: :: Device-2: Intel Ethernet I219-V driver: e1000e IF: enp0s31f6 state: down mac: :: Device-3: Lenovo USB-C Dock Ethernet driver: r8152 type: USB IF: enp0s13f0u3u1 state: up speed: 1000 Mbps duplex: full mac: :: Drives: Local Storage: total: 953.87 GiB used: 888.37 GiB (93.1%) ID-1: /dev/nvme0n1 vendor: Samsung model: MZVL21T0HCLR-00BL7 size: 953.87 GiB Partition: ID-1: / size: 936.02 GiB used: 887.42 GiB (94.8%) fs: btrfs dev: /dev/dm-1 ID-2: /home size: 936.02 GiB used: 887.42 GiB (94.8%) fs: btrfs dev: /dev/dm-1 ID-3: /var/log size: 936.02 GiB used: 887.42 GiB (94.8%) fs: btrfs dev: /dev/dm-1 Swap: ID-1: swap-1 type: partition size: 16.86 GiB used: 560.2 MiB (3.2%) dev: /dev/dm-0 Sensors: Src: /sys System Temperatures: cpu: 47.0 C mobo: N/A Fan Speeds (rpm): fan-1: 1976 Info: Memory: total: 16 GiB note: est. available: 15.32 GiB used: 8.22 GiB (53.7%) Processes: 405 Uptime: 8h 46m Shell: Zsh inxi: 3.3.36

i could only find other reports with coredumps where it happend always while starting vivaldi or when using fullscreen video mode.

except for these random crashes i can use it just fine.

any ideas or user with similar issues?