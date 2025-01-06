Is it possible, as the title suggests, to download files from vivaldi and based on their type/extension to specify a different download folder for each category? (And eventually leave the ones that do not fit any category in the default, Downloads folder).

If it is not possible via vivaldi, would there be an app/extension that does this? I tried searching the web for such a thing but I did not seem to find anything good.

(As an example, let's say I want the .pdf and .docx files to be downloaded directly in a folder called documents, but the rest of the files to remain in the Downloads folder)