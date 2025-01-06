Move downloaded files into dedicated folders based on extension?
Crypto1706
Is it possible, as the title suggests, to download files from vivaldi and based on their type/extension to specify a different download folder for each category? (And eventually leave the ones that do not fit any category in the default, Downloads folder).
If it is not possible via vivaldi, would there be an app/extension that does this? I tried searching the web for such a thing but I did not seem to find anything good.
(As an example, let's say I want the .pdf and .docx files to be downloaded directly in a folder called documents, but the rest of the files to remain in the Downloads folder)
Pesala Ambassador
@Crypto1706 Vote for Support for MIME Types.
Also vote on the Vivaldi Blog in the latest poll. Perhaps that means we will see this feature implemented sooner rather than later.