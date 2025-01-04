I just lost all my passwords
Hello everybody, I run into a problem where i lost all my saved passwords and i can't make new ones. I tried to redo my old passwords bc i lost them and it's not letting me make new ones nor is it saving any of them. i'm not sure how to explain it i just lost them, somehow. Is anyone having the same problem as me?
Go to
chrome://settings
Search for Passwords, check whether they are there and Export them.
Also read here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85338/password-manager-not-remembering-passwords
