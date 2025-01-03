I had a problem moving labels in Mail Settings. Every time I tried, my PC froze up completely; forcing me to use Task Manager to revive the system.

Working primarily with @yojimbo274064400 (thank you), we tried everything w/o success until I installed a new Vivaldi. Then changing label positions in Mail Settings, i.e. up or down, worked as expected

However, as a result of installing a new version of Vivaldi, I have lost some of my labels even though the label assignments remain. So question: what's the best way to regain all of my labels ? TIA