Unsolved Sorting Labels? [ Moving Labels Causes System Freeze ]
I take it that there is no way to Sort Labels.....Right?
@janrif it seems is not possible
We have a request for sorting in mail panel. Even if it says folders, it likely cover the flags and labels too which are pretty much "virtual folders" (Once/when/if drag is implemented, is logical to extend it).
@Hadden89 "Manual" sorting of labels is possible in Settings > Mail, however if user tries Drag//Drop or using UP // DOWN arrows, the system freezes (at least my system did). I think this is a bug but it needs confirmation.
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif Drag and Drop works fine for me.
Where do you drag & drop successfully? Please provide steps so I can try it here. TIA
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif Settings, Mail, Mail Label Order and Visibility.
We are working w different versions; maybe something was introduced between your version and mine.
In your version, can you select an email item and click "L" and get a check box type list of all labels?
yojimbo274064400
Latest Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 snapshot, moving label (named flag) with pointer:
NB screencast only repeats 3 times then stops. To play again refresh page.
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you. We are in same version so that's not it. I disconnected my extensions. Still the same problem. System freezes. The only way I can get out of freeze is via Task Manager. In TM I see that Vivaldi is in "efficiency" mode; whatever that means. I don't know where to look further for problem solving. Any suggestions?
yojimbo274064400
I do not have environment to test Efficiency Mode but looking online it appears it can be disabled per application via Task Manager; hopefully doing so may temporarily resolve issue.
Another option to consider is when you next restart your operating system only start Vivaldi and see if issue persists.