Ever since the 7.0 update I've had intermittent problems with Vivaldi crashing almost instantly upon startup - it'll load the window, list the tabs from my previous session, render the active tab for about half a second then the entire UI just vanishes without a trace. It's now completely unusable and I haven't been able to use it at all for a few weeks now.

I reported 3 weeks ago via VB-112420 with a crash dump (one of many) attached but have heard nothing back.

I've also captured a debug log using instructions I found in another forum post but I can't find a way to add an attachment to this post. I've tried using the --disable-extensions command line argument but it made no difference.

Vivaldi version is 7.0.3495.27

Any suggestions? Been using Vivaldi as my daily driver for years and having to resort to edge is driving me round the twist!