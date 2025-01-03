Vivaldi crashes almost immediately when started
Ever since the 7.0 update I've had intermittent problems with Vivaldi crashing almost instantly upon startup - it'll load the window, list the tabs from my previous session, render the active tab for about half a second then the entire UI just vanishes without a trace. It's now completely unusable and I haven't been able to use it at all for a few weeks now.
I reported 3 weeks ago via VB-112420 with a crash dump (one of many) attached but have heard nothing back.
I've also captured a debug log using instructions I found in another forum post but I can't find a way to add an attachment to this post. I've tried using the --disable-extensions command line argument but it made no difference.
Vivaldi version is 7.0.3495.27
Any suggestions? Been using Vivaldi as my daily driver for years and having to resort to edge is driving me round the twist!
@danpaul88 said in Vivaldi crashes almost immediately when started:
VB-112420
Was a duplicate of VB-110785 "Crash post update to v7 but not immediately after update" - In Progress
@DoctorG thanks for the quick reply - are you aware of any work around for the time being, other than creating a fresh profile and losing all my saved sessions? Any idea on a timescale for the fix?
If I can help with testing or capturing more information in any way let me know - happy to help
@danpaul88 Do you run any security tools in your Windows?
Is the PC managed (see internal pages
vivaldi:managementand
vivaldi:policy)?
And some extensions can crash tabs.
Try Manage Profiles to create a test profile, that works without crashes?
Launched with an incognito window so I could access those pages (since my normal profile can't load anything) and it reports that the browser isn't managed, not are any policies present. This is however on a corporate machine so there are plenty of anti malware bits running in the background all the time - they've not interfered before now though.
Avecto defend point, beyond trust and something from ivanti that I'm aware of.
I did also try running with extensions disabled via the command line switch but this didn't help.
@danpaul88 said in Vivaldi crashes almost immediately when started:
This is however on a corporate machine so there are plenty of anti malware bits running in the background all the time - they've not interfered before now though.
Som antivirus or Internet Security Tool can crash tabs as such app inject code in websites or hook on program files.
In very rare cases something broke a Vivaldi install and a uninstall/reinstall with installer from vivaldi.com could help.
@danpaul88 be aware that disabling extensions does not always remove them completely from the mix. They still have their fingers and things in the background screwing with your operations. The only way to ensure there is no extension interference is to either uninstall extensions or create a test profile that does not have extensions.
That said, various security tools treat Vivaldi differently after an update than they did prior to the update. This is often due to finding changes to be unrecognized or not trustworthy, and then the security app shuts everything down. It's a completely bogus finding, but security apps tend to be very literal and stupid and unable to accept changes.