I am re-creating a new Feature Request because I made a mistake. I changed a word in the previous one to mean something else. I mentioned 'New Private Tab' as if it were 'New Private Window'. The correct one is 'New Private Window'.

Dear Vivaldi development team,

I'm a new Vivaldi user and I'd like to suggest adding a shortcut to open ‘new private window‘, something I used to use in Firefox. Currently, I realise that it takes several clicks to open a ‘new private window‘, which can be a bit inconvenient.

Although there are keyboard shortcuts and gestures available, I recognise that, like many users, I often don't remember the specific key combinations when opening a ‘new private window’. For this reason, I end up clicking the buttons repeatedly until I achieve the desired action.

The addition of a more accessible and intuitive shortcut for opening ‘new private window‘ available in the toolbar editor in the address bar options, would be an excellent improvement to the browser's usability. I believe this feature would be simple to implement and would provide a more fluid and efficient experience for users.

I'll illustrate with images:



This is the Firefox toolbar editor, and as you can see, it has an item called ‘New private window’, which is equivalent to the various clicks in the Vivaldi menu, Vivaldi Symbol > File > New Private Window.



This is where you can add the shortcut to the new private window, you can place it in any corner of the address bar.



This is Vivaldi's toolbar editor, and this is how I would like the ‘New Private Window’ shortcut to be made available.