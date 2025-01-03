Shortcut to Open New Private Window in Vivaldi
I am re-creating a new Feature Request because I made a mistake. I changed a word in the previous one to mean something else. I mentioned 'New Private Tab' as if it were 'New Private Window'. The correct one is 'New Private Window'.
Dear Vivaldi development team,
I'm a new Vivaldi user and I'd like to suggest adding a shortcut to open ‘new private window‘, something I used to use in Firefox. Currently, I realise that it takes several clicks to open a ‘new private window‘, which can be a bit inconvenient.
Although there are keyboard shortcuts and gestures available, I recognise that, like many users, I often don't remember the specific key combinations when opening a ‘new private window’. For this reason, I end up clicking the buttons repeatedly until I achieve the desired action.
The addition of a more accessible and intuitive shortcut for opening ‘new private window‘ available in the toolbar editor in the address bar options, would be an excellent improvement to the browser's usability. I believe this feature would be simple to implement and would provide a more fluid and efficient experience for users.
I'll illustrate with images:
This is the Firefox toolbar editor, and as you can see, it has an item called ‘New private window’, which is equivalent to the various clicks in the Vivaldi menu, Vivaldi Symbol > File > New Private Window.
This is where you can add the shortcut to the new private window, you can place it in any corner of the address bar.
This is Vivaldi's toolbar editor, and this is how I would like the ‘New Private Window’ shortcut to be made available.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@HeinoKramm You don’t want a “shortcut,” you want a button. The title is misleading. Creating a new private window is already a command, the only reason you can’t create a button for it is the circumstance that window commands can’t be used in command chains.
@luetage The semantics of the word 'shortcut' used in the post is appropriate for a button. From the moment you have a button that speeds up a multi-step process, such as 'Vivaldi Symbol > File > New Private Window', you can consider it a shortcut. However, if you prefer to specify it as a button, yes, it is a button, and the title is not misleading due to semantics.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@HeinoKramm No one around here calls buttons shortcuts. The word button is used zero times in your request. The toolbar editor is only shown as picture, never named either. It’s confusing. It’s your request, you can name and explain things as you please, but at the end of the day you are asking the community to support your request, which is tough when we first have to decipher the hidden meaning.
ThePfromtheO
@luetage Yes, you're right, but don't be mean! Don't say you didn't understand what @HeinoKramm said, he provided enough, really enough images. Yes, he incorrectly used the word "shortcut", but I'm sure you understood without much hard what he meant. Think a little, he's a new user! Do you want to make him leave the Vivaldi browser because of its community? Especially because of one of its volunteers?
@ThePfromtheO Thank you for your kindness and for understanding me. Don't worry, I haven't and won't get frustrated with the community. I don't usually generalise on the basis of individual cases. I'd like to apologise for writing ‘shortcut’ instead of ‘button’. Actually, I thought the words would fit perfectly with what I wanted to say.
@HeinoKramm Yeah, there is already a shortcut for opening a private window: ctr+shift+N in Windows, if you didn't already know that. You can see your shortcuts by going to Menu(the Vivaldi icon on the left or right top corner of the browser)>Help>Keyboard Cheat Sheet or by pressing ctrl+f1 in the browser. There you can search for "New Private Window" and, if you want to change a shortcut for a command, you can customize it in "Settings" by searching for it.
@ThePfromtheO Yes, I've done something even better: I've set up a gesture for it, and it's been amazing for me! However, for older people, a button would be interesting too. I don't expect the feature request to be fulfilled, but if it is, it will be yet another customisable option to make the user experience even more adaptable to their preferences.
@HeinoKramm Yes, you're right. While Vivaldi is considered the most customizable browser, which is one of the things that made me move to it, it still doesn't have some features other browsers have. No one can say there is a browser that is the best of all, right? Each one has its pros and cons too, and I think it will always be so. But we still have to choose the one that best fits our needs and our personality, and that's all!
@ThePfromtheO You're absolutely right. I switched to Vivaldi because of this; I was experiencing a lot of performance difficulties with Firefox and its engine. So I needed a Chromium-based browser that was as customisable as Firefox. Vivaldi is that browser and it's been a very smooth and fantastic adaptation, as the functions I had in my customisable Firefox settings are present in Vivaldi. One of the only things missing is the New Private Window button, but I've already replaced it with this amazing gesture function, which has made it even better for me.
@HeinoKramm From what I know, Firefox doesn't have the gesture function, does it?
@ThePfromtheO Firefox definitely doesn't have gesture functions.
@HeinoKramm Yeah, it's less appealing... Their choice, their design, their will! Some LOVE its design.
@HeinoKramm
P.S. I have very rarely used Firefox on the PC, only on the phone, so this is why I wasn't sure about the Gestures function.
@ThePfromtheO I've used Firefox for a few months, but it's definitely not the browser for me. I experienced a lot of performance problems, even though it consumed a lot of RAM (something that doesn't happen with Vivaldi). Websites such as Reddit and other social networks had a lot of errors and simple features, such as commenting on a live stream, often didn't work. What's more, the battery consumption on Android was excessive, which didn't make sense since it had few features and the design is very ugly. In terms of design, I like the design of the desktop version, but I hate the Android version. I also really missed the cast button, as I have several Chromecasts scattered around the devices in my house. Firefox limited me a lot in this respect and I had to resort to Edge as my secondary browser whenever I needed to use this function.
ThePfromtheO
@HeinoKramm I had almost the same problems, everything was and is running very slow. This, together with its appearance, made me leave it(I was actually not using it as my default browser not even before).
I was using Edge, but its non-privacy features and its BIGGEST problem, the one I tell everyone about, that it had an awesome design and appearance in some places, and some other ugly buttons, search boxes and others. This is the problem which also Windows (and most Microsoft services) has, as I think you know.
Brave does not have enough features (not at least the sync one, without a previously synced device) since it tends to be a little too private, and, during the last time, it began running slow sometimes, which was very annoying.
So, when I came across Vivaldi, I decided to try it and, although the first time I wanted to go back to Brave since Vivaldi had some problems(it was crashing often), I then discovered I hadn't installed the correct package and, after correcting the problem, almost everything works fine. However, it consumes more resources from my computer than Brave, I don't know why you said it doesn't... But the features it has make it worth paying this price.
Pesala Ambassador
Vote for Button to Open a New Private Window
It is basically the same request. The reason we cannot make a button, is because there is currently no Quick Command for New Private Window.
The shortcut already exists.
@Pesala Wow, I didn't realise that was possible! I love the tip, thank you very much!