Hello,

I've started using Vivaldi a few weeks ago and I love it so far. I've set up my Google calendars including the task ones and tasks show up.

But if I create a task in Google Tasks and set a time for it, the time does not show in Vivaldi. It is set for full day and I can't uncheck the checkbox in the task.

If I try to create a task in Vivaldi, I have the same issue. I can't uncheck the checkbox allowing me to set a due time. It stays checked as a full day task.

I haven't really found a matching report in this forum or searching the web, is this a known bug, or am I doing something wrong?

Thanks in regard.

Vivaldi: 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Operating System: Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2605)