@planetdance You need to set an Encryption Password for the Sync to actually start.

Please read:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/

As for your question:

Thanks, but will this also stop saving passwords locally on the browser?

Disabling the "Save Webpage Passwords" will stop the browser asking if you want to save the password.

The passwords are synced to other devices by default but password sync can be disabled. If you have any other devices connected that is. Given your trouble actually using Sync for the first time I doubt you do.

If you actually click the link to the password manager, it will send you to the Chromium password manager. Just another interface to manage your saved passwords - but this one is not necessary to use at all (except for password import...)

If you don't want passwords saved to your Vivaldi Sync account, just don't enable sync. Or turn off password syncing.

Passwords and all other data is encrypted on the Vivaldi Sync servers. That's the whole point of the Encryption Password. No-one else can decrypt your data without both:

Authenticating to the Sync service Giving the correct password for encyption

So basically - if you find it annoying to be asked every time (how often do you save passwords anyway?) - turn the setting off and save your passwords in other ways.