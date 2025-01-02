stop asking me if i want to save passwords in vivaldi account
Is it possible, i find it a bit annoying to be asked this every time.
chemistrelapse Supporters
Settings -> Privacy and Security, scroll down to passwords and untick "Save Webpage Passwords".
Or just search "Save Webpage Passwords" in the settings search bar.
@chemistrelapse Thanks, but will this also stop saving passwords locally on the browser?
chemistrelapse Supporters
@planetdance Are you talking about this?:
If so, then yes, if you un-tick the box shown above, this will stop showing up and your password won't be saved to your browser which is linked to your Vivaldi account, if you're logged in to an account that is.
No. Since password saving to the vivaldi account is possible, i get a question whenever i use a password, if i want to save it to the vivaldi account.
I want to save my passwords to the local password manager only, not to a global vivaldi account, and i don't want to be asked this every time.
Is this more clear?
chemistrelapse Supporters
@planetdance Is there a browser extension version for your password manager? I use Proton Pass and there is an setting in the extension to use Proton Pass as my browser's default password manager and ignore the built-in browser password manager.
@chemistrelapse No i don't have an extension, don't need one, the default password manager is fine for me, i just don't like the question every time if i want to store it also into the vivaldi account. There's a popup for this, you know what i mean?
yojimbo274064400
is Sync enabled and, if so, does the issue persist if Passwords is deselected; read more here Sync | Vivaldi Browser Help
Thanks, sync is enabled, i can login and logout but i don't see settings what to sync anywhere. Using latest version.
Ow and i seem to have lost my password for sync, best option would be just to create another account yes?
yojimbo274064400
Settings > Sync and then select Sync Selected Data tab and then deselect Password, as highlighted below:
planetdance
thanks, i only get this
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@planetdance You need to set an Encryption Password for the Sync to actually start.
Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
As for your question:
Thanks, but will this also stop saving passwords locally on the browser?
Disabling the "Save Webpage Passwords" will stop the browser asking if you want to save the password.
If you mean this text:
The passwords are synced to other devices by default but password sync can be disabled. If you have any other devices connected that is. Given your trouble actually using Sync for the first time I doubt you do.
If Sync is disabled it will read:
If you actually click the link to the password manager, it will send you to the Chromium password manager. Just another interface to manage your saved passwords - but this one is not necessary to use at all (except for password import...)
Confused yet?
If you don't want passwords saved to your Vivaldi Sync account, just don't enable sync. Or turn off password syncing.
Passwords and all other data is encrypted on the Vivaldi Sync servers. That's the whole point of the Encryption Password. No-one else can decrypt your data without both:
- Authenticating to the Sync service
- Giving the correct password for encyption
So basically - if you find it annoying to be asked every time (how often do you save passwords anyway?) - turn the setting off and save your passwords in other ways.
@Pathduck I supplied a password and was finally able to uncheck save passwords.
I had sync already enabled, i used it before with devices, so yes id have used it before.
Thanks, problem solved.