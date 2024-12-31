fresh install no extensions fails to recognize recaptcha on Epic Game Store
-
I recently re-installed my EndeavourOS and freshly installed Vivaldi, I have no extensions, except the KDE integration, I can go to any site with reCaptcha enabled and access with no problem. But, when I try to gain access to my Epic Games Store account, upon finishing recaptch puzzle I get incorrect response, even though it is. I have accessed this site with chromium-stable and firefox with no issues, but I don't want to have to have a second browser just for one website.
I've tried, changing the branding, clearing cookies and cache and everything else I can think of to no avail. Any ideas or do I need to file a bug report?
Note, I already contacted Epic Games, and they say since it worked on FF it's not on their end.
-
@efwis A link to the site your having trouble with could be helpful...
Also are you using the Vivaldi Ad blocker? If so try disabling it.
Check your "third party" cookie setting. Set it to allow third party cookies if it isn't already.
-
@lfisk sorry about the missing link. It's epicgames.com.
I had already done everything you suggested.
-
@efwis Suspected you'd already tried the easy stuff...
Using "Inspector-> Console" shows site problems that I don't fully understand. Maybe someone else here can spot something. Bothers me to see errors for those Captcha links