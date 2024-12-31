I recently re-installed my EndeavourOS and freshly installed Vivaldi, I have no extensions, except the KDE integration, I can go to any site with reCaptcha enabled and access with no problem. But, when I try to gain access to my Epic Games Store account, upon finishing recaptch puzzle I get incorrect response, even though it is. I have accessed this site with chromium-stable and firefox with no issues, but I don't want to have to have a second browser just for one website.

I've tried, changing the branding, clearing cookies and cache and everything else I can think of to no avail. Any ideas or do I need to file a bug report?

Note, I already contacted Epic Games, and they say since it worked on FF it's not on their end.