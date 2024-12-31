All passwords gone on mobile?
Hi
Today I tried to log in to something for work, i've realized that all my passwords are gone from the password manager... I'm currently at work so I can't verify if the data is stored on PC but just missing on Mobile or is it all gone.. any ideas how to solve this issue? My first thought was that someone hacked me somehow and that they just deleted all the passwords but I can log in without any issues to the few accounts that passwords i remember...
@wladzikxx
Hi, some users report this and it is very likely a profile issue.
Some Android OS/devices support Dual Apps, I use it to test clean profiles.
I would wait to verify all passwords are on your desktop system, export passwords to a .cvs file (Clear Text).
Then you are 100% save.
Create a dual app of Vivaldi, start sync and check if the passwords are there.
To my knowledge there is no workaround, you have to wipe your Vivaldi install.
@mib2berlin
Hi, thank you.
I'm sorry but there might be a slight language barrier. You said there is no workaround, you mean there is no workaround to force the synchronization?
@wladzikxx
Yep, language barrier.
I meant there are no tricks or workarounds, you have to remove Vivaldi and install it again.
These dual apps are very helpful for testing if issues appear, you can just wipe one and create a new clean clone of your default install if needed.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I hope you are well, I can’t access my Vivaldi webmail though it’s setup after may this year but at least if I’m right I open it around June.
What can I do to get my faster webmail
@Mara001
Hi, maybe don't post in other users threads, open your own threads for questions.
Mail Reputation explain some things you can do.
Be active in the forum, Vivaldi social, use the sync feature.
Users report it takes up to 14 days to get your mail activated, you will get a mail then.
Happy New Year, mib
@mib2berlin
I've tried to clone the Vivaldi app on my phone but passwords arent synchronized still. I'll update when i'm back home
Hi,
Try to Export from Mobile
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/802405
BTW,
A security rule is applied to remove Passwords if logged out.
There's a Flag to choose to leave them or remove since some updates ago.
@Zalex108
Sadly after export all i see are the accounts i've already added by trying to figure out what happend (5 accounts or so).
The security flag thing might be part of the issue, I had to re-enter the encryption password when I found out about the problem... Still weird but okay
@wladzikxx
Never save passwords in browsers. Use an offline password manager instead.