Download: https://github.com/JoyHak/customize-vivaldi-buttons/archive/refs/heads/main.zip

Customize the visible buttons in Vivaldi as you like! Change the position, icons, color, size and make the extension icons truly monochrome! You can place buttons and extensions wherever you like, add or remove spaces, and make the toolbar compact, w i d e or HUGE!

Let's get started

Download the archive with all the files. Go to C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application . Open the version folder. Go to resources\vivaldi . Copy the window.html , public.js files here and skip next step. Open the window.html . After the element <body> add the following line: <script src="customise_buttons.js"/></script> . Open the public.js . For each button you want to customize, create/copy a code block that should look like this: Read the rules on how to work with these parameters. Explore already existing code blocks to better understand what values to enter! Parameters you are not interested in can be blank: ' ' . The buttons config must not contain extensions, and the extensions config must not contain buttons!

I recommend you use these mods in conjunction with the script:

If you encounter any issues

Type vivaldi:inspect/#apps in your browser or open open_console.lnk . Find the line that contains window.html Click inspect . Click the console tab. Read the errors and fix your script.

If something is still not working after your fixes, open the issue or describe the problem here. Don't forget to attach a screenshot and a description of the problem!

Performance

I optimised not only the speed but also the readability of the script. I documented many optimisation tricks. Customizing 10 normal buttons, changing and moving 4 extensions, changing 4 extensions on another toolbar takes just from 7ms to 11ms:

I will be glad if you suggest improvements and innovations and find a workaround to the limitations.

Limitations