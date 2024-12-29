With Chrome, Edge..., when you drag a tab to the top of the screen, you're presented with a bunch of layouts that you can use to drop the new window into. It's known as window snapping in Windows. In Vivaldi, you're not presented with that option.

Also, if you use the Microsoft PowerToys FancZones app, in Chrome, Edge...when you drag a tab from an existing window to create a new window, you can have the window automatically snap into one of the zones you've created. When you drag the tab into a zone, the zone is highlighted, and you drop the tab into it. (You have to hold the shift key down while dragging to make this work.) Unfortunately, in Vivaldi, the "zone" you want to drop the new Vivaldi window into does not highlight and the window simply goes to the last window position where the last instance of a separate Vivaldi window was located.

It would be great if this feature would work when you want to detach tabs into a new window. Currently, you have to drag the tab to a place on your screen, and then once it's been moved, move it again to get it to where you want it.

Here's a link from Microsoft on how the snap feature in windows is supposed to work. It's similar for FancyZones.

Thanks for considering!